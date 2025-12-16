Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 15) – 2025–26 NBA Season

Tonight’s showdown pitted two of the NBA’s most explosive offenses, the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, against each other. Denver comes in on a four-game winning streak but has stumbled at home, dropping its last four, while Houston is 8-4 on the road after a thrilling 115-113 win over the Clippers. Fans expected an offensive spectacle that could shake up the Western Conference standings, and the game delivered exactly that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The final two minutes of the game were pure chaos and excitement. Alperen Sengun tied it for Houston with a jumper, only for Nikola Jokic to answer with a deep three-pointer. Reed Sheppard came right back, nailing a three to level the score again. Jokic then found Spencer Jones for another three, and Kevin Durant matched it with a 27-foot shot of his own.

Jamal Murray split two free throws to give Denver a 116–115 lead, but Sengun drove in for a hook shot to put Houston back up by one. After a Rockets foul, Murray’s free throw tied it at 117–117, and a last-second Jokic attempt fell short, sending the game to overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the extra period, the Nuggets came out firing. They went on an 8–0 run right at the start, turning a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead as Murray scored five quick points. Denver held on through the tense moments and eventually sealed a thrilling 128–125 victory.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Nuggets

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Cameron Johnson #23 43 13 5-9 2-5 1-2 3 2 0 0 0 3 +8 Spencer Jones #21 41 11 4-8 2-4 1-2 3 0 0 2 3 5 +1 Nikola Jokic #15 42 39 13-27 5-9 8-11 15 10 4 2 2 6 +1 Jamal Murray #27 43 35 9-17 3-5 14-15 3 5 3 0 0 3 -4 Peyton Watson #8 6 5 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -3 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Zeke Nnaji #22 9 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +5 Jonas Valanciunas #17 14 8 4-5 0-0 0-0 3 1 2 0 0 6 +6 Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 40 13 4-10 2-8 3-3 1 2 0 2 0 2 +4 Bruce Brown #11 27 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 9 4 1 3 0 2 -3 Hunter Tyson #5 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Jalen Pickett #24 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Julian Strawther #3 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 128 43-85 15-34 27-33 38 24 10 10 5 28 –

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston Rockets

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Kevin Durant #7 44 25 8-14 2-3 7-8 5 7 5 1 5 3 +2 Jabari Smith Jr. #10 43 16 6-11 4-6 0-0 10 4 2 0 1 4 -1 Alperen Sengun #28 42 33 14-27 0-2 5-6 10 10 4 2 1 5 -6 Josh Okogie #20 28 16 7-9 2-3 0-1 4 0 3 2 0 3 +9 Amen Thompson #1 44 14 5-13 0-1 4-5 12 6 1 0 0 3 -3 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Steven Adams #12 16 3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 1 0 0 3 -8 Clint Capela #30 7 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 Aaron Holiday #0 10 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 2 -7 Reed Sheppard #15 32 14 5-17 3-9 1-2 3 1 0 2 1 2 +5 Jae’Sean Tate #8 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – JD Davison #4 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Jeff Green #32 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 125 47-93 12-25 19-26 46 29 16 7 8 25 –

Who’s overperforming, and who’s standing out?

Nikola Jokic was the story of the night from start to finish. After setting the table early with four assists in the first quarter, he slowly took control. By the third, he recorded a double-double with 37 points and 12 rebounds, while also knocking down five three-pointers, leading all players in both scoring and made threes. He finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking his 12th triple-double of the season, the most in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer Jones quietly put together a milestone night. In the third quarter, he picked up his second steal, matching his career high for steals in a game, a mark he had reached only twice before, most recently on December 7 against the Hornets. He turned into a defensive force in the fourth quarter, setting a new career high with three blocks, topping his previous best of two set on April 2, 2025, against the Spurs.

Sengun was one of the night’s top performers, recording a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, making a huge impact for the Rockets. Jamal Murray also led Denver with 35 points, adding 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, both teams stayed sharp at the free-throw line, combining to shoot 29-for-36, an impressive 80.6 percent, through three quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which key players are underperforming tonight?

The Nuggets had a rough night with key players missing or limited. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) were already out, and Peyton Watson left just six minutes into the first quarter with a right trunk contusion, scoring only 5 points in his brief time on the court.

Bruce Brown struggled to make an impact, contributing 2 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists across 27 minutes. Even Steven Adams had a quiet night, scoring just 3 points without a rebound or assist in over 15 minutes.