Derek Fisher Identifies Lakers’ Missing Piece Around Luka Doncic After LeBron James Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era in 2026 with big uncertainty, with LeBron James no longer at the center of the championship picture. Luka Doncic now has the keys to a roster that has been reshaped around his game. But replacing James was never going to be as simple as finding another scorer, and 5x NBA champion with the Lakers, Derek Fisher, has highlighted that exact weakness.

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Fisher identified one missing element that could determine whether this new-look team becomes a contender or simply a playoff participant. But before addressing the all-important question, he lauded the Lakers for their offseason signings.

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“I think guys like Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes are great additions to the backcourt,” Fisher said, speaking on 97.1 The Fan LA. “I think those guys are, you know, younger, more dynamic versions of all the things that Marcus Smart could do for the team last year.”

He addressed the Smart comparison from an athletic and defensive standpoint. Then Fisher raised the problem that cannot be solved through conventional roster replacement: “Who’s replacing the overall basketball IQ and playmaking of LeBron, right?”

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That question goes beyond points and assists. James controlled possessions, made decisions under pressure, and consistently created advantages for teammates. With him gone, Doncic becomes the primary offensive organizer, while the rest of the roster has to compensate for the enormous amount of decision-making LA lost in one move.

“Regardless of how you feel about him, like, how are you gonna fill back the productivity from a decision-making perspective, the IQ, et cetera, et cetera? So missing, I don’t know, time together,” Fisher further said.

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Fisher still sees enough talent to believe the Lakers can win 45 to 50 games. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves give the team an established offensive foundation, while Sexton and Grimes add younger legs around them. But the former Lakers guard believes the team’s ultimate ceiling will depend on what happens defensively.

“That’s what’s missing, like a three-and-D, elite wing player,” Fisher said.

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That assessment becomes more important when considering everything else LA has lost. Luke Kennard is no longer available to provide the same level of consistent shooting, while Rui Hachimura’s departure removes another scoring option from the forward rotation.

The Lakers therefore need players who can make life easier for Doncic without requiring the offense to revolve around them. That means spacing the floor when he draws multiple defenders, defending bigger perimeter threats, and surviving possessions when opponents attack them in isolation.

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Fisher believes the answer could already be on the roster.

“Somebody on this roster has the potential to be that. Jake LaRavia could be,” He said.

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LaRavia is an intriguing candidate because the role does not require him to become a high-volume scorer. At 6’7, he can provide size on the wing while contributing as a connector around Luka. The bigger question is whether his shooting returns to the level Fisher believes he can reach.

“He didn’t shoot the ball as well as he’s capable of it last season, but he could be the three-and-D guy they’re missing,” Fisher acknowledged.

The concern is real. LaRavia shot 32.1% from deep during the 2025-26 season, well below his career mark. Yet his value to the Lakers has never depended solely on shooting. He appeared in all 82 games, averaging 25.1 minutes, and earned praise for his defensive consistency and effort.

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That durability could become important in a roster adjusting to life without James. LaRavia doesn’t need to replace LeBron individually. He needs to fill one of the many smaller gaps created by his departure.

That is ultimately what Fisher’s assessment reveals about the Lakers.

The challenge is not finding another player who can imitate James. It is assembling enough complementary pieces that Doncic can take over the offensive responsibilities. Meanwhile, the roster collective supplies the intelligence, defense, shooting, and versatility James once provided.