Derrick Rose Mounts Pressure on Jalen Brunson as Tom Thibodeau’s Mood Following $30M Exit Revealed

“I think everybody was surprised. There’s no bad blood, and he’s in great spirits out here on the East Coast, living life.” Derrick Rose had previously shared an update about his former coach, Tom Thibodeau. His final act was to lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals—New York’s first in 25 years. Now, with new coach Mike Brown at the helm, the pressure on Jalen Brunson to deliver will definitely increase. At least that’s what D-Rose feels in his recent interview.

The 36-year-old has a long and well-documented history with Thibodeau. The two first worked together during Rose’s prime years with the Chicago Bulls. This includes the time when Pooh claimed the 2011 MVP honors. Their paths crossed again with the Minnesota Timberwolves and later with the Knicks, making Thibodeau the only coach to have worked with Rose across three NBA franchises.

So, it’s obvious that D-Rose would know the current mood of his long-time coach. During the NASCAR event, where he was entrusted with Grand Marshal duties for the 2025 Chicago Street Race, the Bulls icon was surprised by the question around Thibodeau’s firing. But the answer was straight. “You know, it’s crazy. I talk to Tibbs after, and he’s good. He’s good. I think you can’t be mad when you’re walking away with 30 million dollars.”

Apart from the monetary aspect, Derrick Rose revealed the emotional state of the former Knicks coach. “You can’t be too sorry for him, but he’s in good spirits. And yeah, that’s my guy. We locked into the end, but he’s good.” Then he added his stance on Jalen Brunson. “Jalen’s still in New York. He’s going to be balling. So everybody wins, I feel like.” Despite losing the job, why is it a win for Tom Thibodeau?

After firing the 2x Coach of the Year, the New York Knicks will reportedly owe him the full remainder of his guaranteed contract. This was extended in 2024 to run through the 2027–28 season at an annual salary of approximately $11 million. Since Thibodeau already earned $8 million during the 2024–25 season, the Knicks will have to cover the terms of the contract. Meaning, for the remaining three years—2025–26, 2026–27, and 2027–28—amounting to a total payout of $33 million.

Jalen Brunson also gets a warning from the 5x NBA champion as the HC search comes to an end

The search for a Tom Thibodeau replacement was long and filled with rejections. They were reportedly rebuked after asking for permission to speak with Jason Kidd (Dallas), Ime Udoka (Houston), Chris Finch (Minnesota), Billy Donovan (Chicago), and Quin Snyder (Atlanta). But when the search was ongoing, Magic Johnson had a staunch response to the Knicks’ starters, especially their captain, Jalen Brunson.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the players next season…all the excuses are gone now.” The Lakers legend said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Brunson, if Karl-Anthony Town comes back, all you guys, the pressure is on them.” Now, to aid JB, the Knicks brought in Mike Brown. His contributions to the Kings helped them end their league-worst 16-year playoff drought in 2023.

Plus, Jalen Brunson is coming off an outstanding campaign, averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a career-high 7.3 assists per game en route to a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Brown has plenty of experience with high-end point guards, including Kyrie Irving, Tony Parker, Stephen Curry, and De’Aaron Fox. It will be interesting if they take the next step in the upcoming season.