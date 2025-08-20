Derrick White Draws Attention to Blake Griffin’s Sacrifice That Saved Boston Celtics’ Locker Room

Every great team has its stars. The Boston Celtics of recent years had Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carrying the offensive load, Marcus Smart anchoring the defense before his trade, and Al Horford providing steady leadership. But behind every deep playoff run, there are always untold stories, stories of players whose impact can’t be measured on a stat sheet.

For the 2022–23 Celtics, that unsung hero was Blake Griffin. At first glance, his time in Boston might look like the twilight of a career defined by dunk contests, All-Star appearances, and the “Lob City” Clippers era. He averaged just 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 41 games, numbers that hardly scream “game-changer.” But what unfolded inside the locker room and on the team bus told a completely different story, one that still resonates with his former teammates today.

And no one has expressed that impact more powerfully than Derrick White.

White, who himself blossomed into one of Boston’s most reliable two-way guards during that stretch, recently pulled back the curtain on what Griffin meant to the team. “Blake’s unbelievable,” Derrick White said, describing the way the veteran forward embraced a role most former stars would have rejected. “That year, he kind of kept us all together. Like, he can get along with every person. He can be serious, he can joke, he can just do a little bit of everything. And it was awesome, because like, this is Blake Griffin. This is however, many All-Stars, like All-NBAs, like he’s done so much in this league, and he was willing to sacrifice.”

Sacrifice became the keyword of Griffin’s Celtics story. He didn’t have to do rookie-like tasks, like taking the first bus to the arena, yet he did. According to Derrick White, those little choices mattered far more than people realized. “He’s willing to take the first bus and do what he needs to do like he was a rookie or a young player, and he didn’t have to do that. And he just kind of made everything connected. We were able to stay together because of Blake.”

That “first bus” culture even birthed the now-famous “Bus 1 Boys,” a brotherhood of reserves like Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet. What could have been a forgettable bench unit became one of the tightest-knit groups in the league, and Griffin was the glue. His willingness to embrace humility as a six-time All-Star sent a message that no one was above the team, setting the tone for everyone else.

But Griffin’s impact wasn’t limited to gestures of humility. He was also a mentor who built confidence in his teammates. Derrick White shared a story about a dinner they had together, where Griffin unexpectedly pulled him aside. “He told me, ‘I didn’t realize how good you were until I was on the team with you.’ He’s like, ‘Because, you know, you play someone every now and then, but you don’t really know, you’re not watching every game.’ Hearing that from Blake gave me a lot of confidence to keep going. Like, ‘Oh, Blake believes in me, I’m doing something right.’”

For White, a player who often flies under the radar despite being one of the league’s best defenders and most dependable secondary scorers, that affirmation carried weight. When a veteran of Griffin’s stature goes out of his way to recognize you, it validates the work you’re putting in. And White has openly credited that moment as one of the boosts that kept him pushing forward.

Humor that kept Derrick White’s locker room loose

Fans who watched Griffin in Boston also saw a lighter side to his presence. Known for his sharp humor, he entertained teammates with uncanny impressions, including staff members like equipment manager John “J.J.” Connor, mimicking his Boston accent with lines like, “Hey buddy, you want a sandwich?” In a season that ended painfully with a Game 7 loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals, Griffin’s ability to keep the locker room loose was invaluable.

On the court, he wasn’t just a spectator either. Griffin filled in admirably during stretches when Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari were sidelined. He started 16 games, going 8–4 in those contests, shooting 48.5% from the field and even hitting threes at a 34.8% clip. He may not have been the star of old, but he proved his readiness whenever the Celtics needed him.

His connection with Boston fans was undeniable. TD Garden erupted whenever Griffin checked into a game, echoing the cult-favorite status once held by players like Brian Scalabrine and Tacko Fall. For someone who had already conquered the NBA spotlight, Griffin’s joy in playing a supporting role only deepened his bond with the crowd. He later admitted that his year in Boston was “one of the best experiences” of his career.

Ultimately, Griffin decided not to return. Despite teammates, Derrick White included, openly wishing for his comeback, Griffin chose retirement, citing the toll of nine surgeries and a desire to prioritize family. He had a standing offer from the Celtics, the only team he considered rejoining, but his body simply couldn’t handle another grind. Still, he remained emotionally invested, celebrating Boston’s 2024 championship as if it were his own.

Even in retirement, his presence lingers. Brad Stevens called him “as good as it gets, both on and off the court.” He stayed connected to his teammates, even officiating Payton Pritchard’s wedding in 2024. For a player who spent just one season in green, Griffin left a lasting legacy that went far beyond basketball.

And for Derrick White, his words and actions still carry weight. Blake Griffin may never appear in Celtics highlights alongside Tatum’s game-winners or Brown’s fast breaks, but to those who shared a locker room with him, his sacrifice and leadership are unforgettable.

The Celtics have always been defined not just by stars, but by culture, connection, and unselfishness. And in that sense, Blake Griffin fit Boston perfectly.

Now the question is for you: Do you think Blake Griffin deserves to be remembered as a true Celtic despite playing just one season in Boston?