“Deserves to Be an Assistant Coach”: Stephen A. Smith Slams Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson After Outrageous Comment Down 0–3

Nothing has gone right for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals so far. They are down 0-3 against the New York Knicks. Yet, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson feels that they still have a chance to turn the tables. That’s solely because the analytics tell a different story. According to the numbers, Cleveland should win the series, per Atkinson. And that logic just doesn’t seem to sit well with Stephen A. Smith.

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On First Take, Smith went off on Coach Atkinson. He said, “That moment right there is why Kenny Atkinson deserves to be an assistant coach. Right there. Now, obviously, I’m being somewhat facetious because the man led Cleveland to a number one seed last year. And even though they underachieved last year in the playoffs, they are this year in the Eastern Conference Finals. Give credit where credit is due,” Smith added. “But for any coach to have that come out of their mouth, it’s egregious.”

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Now looking back, Stephen A. Smith reminded everyone that Daryl Morey tried to justify the Houston Rockets’ playoff loss against the Golden State Warriors by focusing on analytical metrics instead of the actual result on the scoreboard. Morey allegedly told the Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, “We really, really won.” The point was that Houston may have generated better shot quality, efficiency numbers, or statistical advantages against the Warriors.

“See, that’s the kind of nonsense that has invaded the sport. We are in this notion to the world of analytics. To all the analytic geeks out there and stuff like that, let me be very, very clear. They are not to be disrespected. Numbers do matter. They play a significant role. Coaches, teams, and executives do lean on it as well. They should,” Smith added.

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However, let’s not forget that the legendary Pat Riley was using analytics in the 80s and the 90s. Surely, the 81-year-old would say it’s nothing new. Smith argues that many NBA owners now prefer executives who rely heavily on analytics because they understand the business-style language of numbers and data. According to him, that creates organizations filled with like-minded thinkers while pushing aside experienced basketball minds who trust instincts, the eye test, and winning results. SAS believes teams sometimes value statistical theories more than real basketball feel and proven success.

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“People like him, meaning Coach Atkinson, give you the impression, to a stronger degree, of Daryl Morey in him, whether you like it or not. Here’s the problem. They give you the impression that as long as the numbers say something, they’re good,” Smith added. The 58-year-old just cannot figure out how Kenny Atkinson spoke about superior analytics when the Cleveland Cavaliers have a 3-game sweep against the Knicks in the ECF so far.

“You are down three to nothing in a conference finals. You walked in four games away from a championship appearance, and now you’re on the verge of getting swept. And what comes out of your mouth is that ‘We really did well the two out of the three games analytically,'” Smith said with frustration.

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According to him, some NBA owners would already be prepared to fire Atkinson immediately if he kept making those kinds of excuses.

Kenny Atkinson’s odd inclination towards analytics amidst the 0-3 fall

If you consider the numbers, then the Cleveland Cavaliers should be winning the series against the New York Knicks. At least, that’s what Kenny Atkinson believes in. He told the media on Sunday, “I think analytically, I think we’ve won the — I said three out of three [games in the series], we’re two out of three in the expected wins. I don’t know if you guys follow that — the expected score. We’ve won two out of three.”

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The media couldn’t hide their expressions. Therefore, Atkinson added, “I know you’re looking confused.” He explained that the Knicks are shooting better than analytics would normally predict. Meanwhile, the Cavs are performing below their expected shooting efficiency. “Last night, our expected score was like one point or two — us shooting way below expected,” the head coach said. “Them shooting way over. I know no one wants to hear that; I think you guys like it. I know the general public — no one wants that. Everyone is outcome-based. Sure, I get that, too.”

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The New York Knicks have won the first three games by double digits, including an 11-point overtime comeback in Game 1 after trailing by 22 points in the fourth quarter. New York also shot 56% from the floor in Saturday’s 121-108 Game 3 win. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers shot 50% (42-of-84) overall but just 12-of-41 (29%) from 3, missing 10 of 17 open attempts. Cleveland is shooting 32% on open threes this series, while New York is hitting 42%.

Imago Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson stands on the court in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

“If you believe in process and all that … take that layer. I know I don’t throw that on them [the players]. I see it for myself. We have this feeling — I have this feeling — then I can go to our analytical table,” Kenny Atkinson also said.

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Kenny Atkinson chose analytics as his defense while the Cavaliers kept sinking deeper into disaster. That, however, pushed Stephen A. Smith over the edge. To him, basketball cannot survive on spreadsheets alone when the results keep getting uglier. Meanwhile, the Knicks have controlled the series with confidence and execution. And now, Cleveland faces a brutal reality where numbers mean little unless they finally translate into wins.