“Deserves to Be Formally Investigated”: NBA Urged to Review Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Decision

Just last month, the NBA fined the Orlando Magic $25,000 after the organisation listed Anthony Black as “Out” ahead of their April game against the Detroit Pistons and then played him. It was a relatively minor paperwork violation. What unfolded in Boston over 24 hours before Game 7 of the Celtics-76ers first-round series was an entirely different order of magnitude, and now an independent sports physician is demanding the league take a closer look at how the Celtics handled the injury status of their franchise player.

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Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports medicine physician who had flagged the severity of Jayson Tatum’s left leg issue immediately after Game 6, went public with a pointed post calling the entire situation deeply troubling. “The Jayson Tatum injury situation is bothering me and needs to be properly addressed,” Morse wrote. “SOMETHING IS FISHY.” He laid out the sequence in precise detail: Tatum’s Game 6 exit, the clean injury report filed by the Celtics on Friday afternoon, the Saturday morning reversal to Questionable, and Shams Charania’s eventual ruling-out of Tatum just hours before tip-off. “What happened in that 24-hour period?” Morse asked, posing four direct questions: when did the Celtics know Tatum wouldn’t play, when did they suspect it, who knew, and what did they do with that information?

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The timeline Morse outlined is difficult to dismiss. After Jayson Tatum left the court in the third quarter of Game 6, Dr. Morse had written that the star “suffered a calf injury in tonight’s game,” calling it “potentially very concerning” as the series turned toward a winner-take-all Game 7. Tatum himself downplayed the issue after the game, saying “my leg was just a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter” and adding that he “wasn’t overly concerned” and expected to play Game 7. Mazzulla went further, “He just stretched and got some treatment, that’s it.” The Celtics then filed a clean injury report on Friday afternoon with no players listed. It was not until around 1:30 PM on Saturday that Tatum appeared on the report with “left knee stiffness,” and by 5:40 PM, he had been ruled out entirely.

At his pregame press conference Saturday, Mazzulla said Jayson Tatum “came in today with knee discomfort” and that he “wasn’t sure when Tatum’s injury cropped up,” suggesting the stiffness became an issue Saturday morning. Tatum, speaking to reporters on Sunday after the elimination, said he was “still in the window of return-to-play protocol” stemming from his Achilles surgery and that “there were just certain rules and a plan that ultimately we had to stick by.” The decision was made jointly by the coaching staff, the medical team, and trainer Nick Sang. Tatum also acknowledged that a setback of some kind may have been inevitable: “I was away for 10½ months and then came back, and I was playing every other day. I was playing 36 to 40 minutes. So it’s not unusual that something would come up.” The explanations are reasonable in isolation. The problem is the sequence, and what the Celtics knew, or should have known, when they filed that Friday report.

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NBA Has Precedent to Act, and Has Already Fined Teams This Season for Similar Violations Like Tatum’s

According to NBA rules, teams must report information about player injuries for all games, designating a participation status by 5 p.m. local time the day before a game for any player whose availability may be impacted for any reason. The Celtics submitted a clean report on Friday at 4:30 p.m., meeting the deadline, but then reversed course within 21 hours. The standard for punishment already exists: the Magic were fined $25,000 in April for marking a player as Out and then playing him. Prior to that, the Philadelphia 76ers were fined $100,000 after the NBA investigated their handling of Joel Embiid’s injury disclosure, taking into account Philadelphia’s history as a repeat offender. A team filing a clean report and then reversing within hours raises an issue that the league may find difficult to dismiss.

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The NBA had already tightened its injury reporting requirements in December 2025, with changes described as “designed to promote greater transparency and consistency in player participation reporting,” including a requirement for day-of-game reports filed between 11 AM and 1 PM local time that reflect each player’s current participation status. Those reforms were specifically intended to close the kind of gaps that Dr. Morse’s timeline suggests may have appeared here. Whether the Celtics’ medical staff genuinely had no actionable information on Friday afternoon, or whether internal knowledge existed that was not reflected in the official report, is precisely what Morse is asking the league to determine. The NBA investigated the Magic over a relatively inconsequential regular-season game. The Celtics’ situation involved a Game 7, a 3-1 series collapse, and the absence of a player averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists across the series.

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Boston lost Game 7 by nine points, blowing a 3-1 series lead for the first time in franchise history, as Joel Embiid delivered 34 points and 12 rebounds in a winner-take-all game at TD Garden. Dr. Morse’s four questions, when did the Celtics know, when did they suspect, who knew, what did they do with it, may never receive an official answer. But the transparency framework the NBA spent last December strengthening exists precisely so those questions don’t have to go unasked. Whether the league acts on them is now the only part of this story left to write.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​