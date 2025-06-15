Desmond Bane Breaks Silence After Sudden Trade to Magic as 2 Grizzlies Stars Face Uncertainty

Any move can change your life. Whether in life or on the court, that applies in both places. But you’ve seen what a move did to Luka Doncic, right? The man was crying rivers on his return to the American Airlines Center as a Laker. So that should give you an idea. But there’s a brand new trade, which while not of the same profile, is making waves across the NBA. And by the looks of it, Desmond Bane is completely unfazed by the whole ordeal.

When Shams Charania broke the news of Bane’s trade to Orlando, everyone was caught off guard. From a Memphis perspective, losing their best player after Ja Morant might not seem to be the best proposition. But what did was who (and more importantly what) they got in exchange. Getting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap is more than they can ask for.

But Bane’s concern was more towards bigger life matters. The world celebrated Father’s Day on June 15th, the day Bane’s world shifted to the West. But nevermind packing up for a move to Tennessee, Bane’s celebrating Father’s Day too. He put up an Instagram story a couple hours after the news broke, seen chilling with his family on a beach. Oh, the tell-all was the caption: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL THE ACTIVE FATHERS🔒💙.”

via Imago Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This is a developing story…