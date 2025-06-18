Desmond Bane Gets Candid on Emotional Bracelet Story, Future Plans and Jersey No. 3 Choice

“I promise you Orlando was right at the top of the list, so it’s a perfect fit.” When Desmond Bane said that at his introductory press conference, you could almost hear the sigh of relief from the Orlando Magic front office. After giving up a king’s ransom to get him, that’s exactly what you want to hear from your new star. The shock of being traded from the only NBA home he’s ever known was real, but so was the excitement for what’s next. But before he talked about basketball, Bane gave everyone a glimpse into the man behind the player.

As reporters peppered him with questions, one noticed a simple, beaded bracelet on his wrist. “This one says Baneville on it,” Bane explained, a warm smile breaking through the media-day polish. “That’s the neighborhood that I was raised in. I was raised by my great-grandparents… and they both passed my rookie year… so it’s just like a little remembrance.“ He added that “Baneville” is also the name of his non-profit’s AAU team back in Indiana, and that a team mom made the bracelets for everyone. It was a real, human moment that showed how tied Desmond is to his roots.

So why would Memphis trade a guy like that? It’s a classic NBA story of two teams on different paths.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the Grizzlies, it was about money and a ceiling. They reportedly felt they’d gone as far as they could with the Ja-Bane-JJJ core and had a huge contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. looming. Shipping out Bane and the massive four years and roughly $162 million remaining on his contract gives them a ton of financial flexibility and a boatload of draft picks to retool. It’s a step back for now, but a clear move for the future. And for Orlando?

AD

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The reason is even simpler: they couldn’t shoot. The Magic were dead last in three-point percentage last season, and they desperately needed a legit sniper to open up the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. To get their guy, they sent out a package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap, all while taking on Bane’s massive salary. Magic GM Jeff Weltman said it all when he praised Bane’s “shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set.” It’s a massive gamble that puts all the pressure squarely on Bane’s shoulders.

But in all fairness, it sounds like he’s ready for it. “It’s time to win,” he said bluntly. “We’ve got a lot of young talent here already in the building, and a lot of talent at the top of the roster. So I think it was the perfect time for the organization to do what they did,” he further added. And if that’s not encouraging enough, here’s something extra.

A new chapter means a new number, too. He’s switching from No. 22 to No. 3. The reason? “Shoot a bunch of threes,” he laughed. But as Bane settles into his new home, the trade continues to send ripples across the league.

The Desmond Bane deal sends shockwaves through the NBA

The reaction from around the league was immediate. After the Magic posted a slick promotional video showing Bane walking into their facility and delivering a loud, confident dap to a staff member, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant quote-tweeted it with a cryptic six-word message: “They heard this dap in Memphis.” It was a subtle nod from one of the game’s best, acknowledging that the Magic’s move—and the confidence that came with it—was a power play that resonated across the NBA.

Meanwhile, Bane’s longtime teammate and close friend, Ja Morant, shared a more emotional reaction. He posted a photo of the two of them, writing, “S– tough but we forever. Go be great brudda.” It was a poignant reminder of the human cost of the NBA’s cold business. But while Ja was feeling the sting of the breakup, Bane was already soaking in the perks of his new home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He couldn’t help but laugh when comparing Orlando’s facility to the one in Memphis. “It’s different, bro. The one in Memphis, we ain’t have not one window, you know. We joked around and called it the dungeon,” he said. “But this is a breath of fresh air.” For Bane, though, it’s not just about the new digs. “All the bells and whistles are in here and it’s great, but I feel like the people is really what’s going to make this place special.”

That focus on “the people” is exactly what the Magic are betting on. They didn’t just trade for a shooter—they traded for a culture-setter, a guy they believe will fit very well with their young core. That’s the bet Orlando is making on Bane. He’s no longer the scrappy underdog from Baneville. He’s the guy a franchise mortgaged its future for. With a new number on his back and the expectation to be that “gamer,” it’s time to deliver.