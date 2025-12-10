brand-logo
Desmond Bane Issues Statement Over $35,000 Fine After Leading Magic to NBA Cup Semis

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 9, 2025 | 11:07 PM EST

Desmond Bane Issues Statement Over $35,000 Fine After Leading Magic to NBA Cup Semis

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 9, 2025 | 11:07 PM EST

Tonight, in a thrilling NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup, the Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat, 117-108, behind a monster shooting night from Desmond Bane. The guard was everywhere, leading the team with Paolo Banchero still ramping up from his injury and Franz Wagner out for the remaining Cup games. After the game, Bane spoke to the media about his motivations.

“I just lost $35,000,” he joked. “I got to go get it back somehow… But I’m excited. Great opportunity for us to play some meaningful basketball early in the season.”

He’s referring to the fine assessed to him for a previous incident that occurred during the Magic’s game against the New York Knicks. During a fastbreak that caused OG Anunoby and Anthony Black to fall out of bounds, Bane, upon catching the ball, immediately rifled it at the Knicks forward.

Afterward, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, James Jones, issued a statement, referring to the incident as “throwing the ball with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner,” for which Bane was fined. The fine was likely issued due to continued ball-spikes from Bane, something he was ejected for earlier in the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

