Desmond Bane Trade Details: What Did Magic Give Up to Land Grizzlies Star?

The Memphis Grizzlies have just shared news that they are trading their guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic! And according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Magic gave up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-round picks. There’s more with a future first-round pick swap. The Grizzlies definitely got a lot out of it. This deal marks a significant shit for both the franchises, with Orlando adding a proven scorer shooter in Bane, who averaged over 23 points per game, last season.

With high stats, Bane also brings his elite three-point shooting and toughness to a roster that is looking to make a deeper playoff push. While Memphis has made the deal in an attempt to retool around its star guard, Ja Morant. This deal would add both veteran depth and substantial draft capital. As Caldwell-Pope adds, championship experience and defense, likewise, Cole Anthony provides scoring off the bench. This blockbuster deal reshapes the trajectories of two teams with vastly different timelines and aspirations.

It is a developing story. Come back for more!