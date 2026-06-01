Despite $130 Million Contract, Jets Star Says NBA Finals Tickets Are Too Expensive for Him

The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, but catching the action live is a distant dream for most. Ticket prices at the Garden have bizarrely skyrocketed past the average monthly rent in Manhattan, leaving fans entirely priced out. The financial heartbreak is so real that even Jets star Garrett Wilson, who signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension last July, is choosing to watch this one from his couch.

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“I’m glad I’m up here for it, I’m rooting the Knicks on like hell, and that gives us a taste of what it might look like when we figure this thing out, which we’re excited for the opportunity,” the wide receiver said at the OTAs, before making an unapologetic admission. “Them jawns are expensive. So, not yet. I’m gonna be watching.”

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Notably, getting a taste of the Finals will be much cheaper in San Antonio, with get-in tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 priced at $1,149 and $1,310, respectively. However, what’s most likely to happen is a complete takeover by New Yorkers, just as they did against the Hawks, 76ers, and Cavaliers. That’s because when the series shifts to the iconic Madison Square Garden, the cost almost doubles.

The cheapest (resale) tickets for Game 3 exceed $4,200! And to add to the drama, if there is a Game 6, the sole get-in value will be upwards of $5,000, according to TickPick. Ty Roush of Forbes highlighted the rare conundrum that NYC locals face.

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“The average get-in ticket costs 10% more than the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Manhattan, valued at $3,373,” Roush wrote. “That’s 86% more expensive than the average rental cost in the U.S. ($2,000). Fans could instead buy two 10-gram gold bars from Walmart, priced at $1,574 each, or cover most of the average price of an engagement ring, valued at $5,200.”

According to Expedia and as reported by Forbes, a round-trip from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris is $775. It translates to nearly five round-trip transatlantic flights! It’s also about five times the average monthly loan payment for a new car in 2025 ($748), according to Experian, and reportedly 60 percent more than the average mortgage payment ($2,329).

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For Game 3 courtside seats (MSG), Knicks beat writer and columnist Steve Popper tweeted: “If you’ve got $595,000 lying around … you can have two great seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.”

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These bizarre price analogies surface only days after reporter Darren Rovell revealed that a Knicks fan paid $279,804 for two Finals seats on StubHub. Yes, you read that correctly.

That said, expect familiar celebrity faces like Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Anne Hathaway, and Jason Sudeikis to attend all Knicks games, regardless of the price. In fact, even Donald Trump said, “I think I’ll be going” to the NBA Finals after receiving invitations from Knicks owner James Dolan and “multiple others.” If Trump actually attends, he would be the first sitting president to attend an NFL Finals game.

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On the other hand, NYC Mayor Zohan Mamdani hasn’t confirmed his attendance yet, but he quietly sneaked into MSG to witness his team battle in the previous round.

But now, circling back to the ticket prices, there are always two sides to a coin.

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How the exorbitant prices of the NBA Finals help New York

The Knicks have reached the Finals for the first time in 27 years. They last won the NBA championship in 1973. That sheer excitement has led to a sort of positive domino effect for local businesses.

“We’re sold out completely… we don’t really get that much [traffic] for the regular season, but for the playoffs, it’s nuts,” events coordinator Adriana Juarez of Penn 6, a sports bar and restaurant located near MSG, told The Post. In fact, the mayor’s office announced that the Knicks’ playoff run is expected to generate up to $832 million for multiple businesses in the city, now that they have reached the NBA finals.

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Jalen Brunson and Co. have reportedly generated about $195 million in ticket sales, food, drinks, merchandise, travel, and hotel bookings during the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs. MSG is also projected to make upwards of $140 million in playoff-related revenue.

The Knicks, unfortunately, missed out after the Pacers beat them in last year’s conference finals. But now, after 11 consecutive playoff victories and a grueling journey, the fans are stoked, whether they are staying back at home or enroute MSG.