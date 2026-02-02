Despite Steve Kerr’s Apology, Doc Rivers Refuses to Back Down from ICE Comments

While Steve Kerr was publicly apologizing for his recent remarks, Doc Rivers made it clear he has no intention of doing the same. Asked again about his controversial comments regarding ICE and the Minnesota incident, the Bucks head coach doubled down on his stance, refusing to soften his language or walk anything back.

He was asked about comments regarding the January 7 incident in Minneapolis involving Renee Good. He defined it as “straight-up murder.” Almost a month later, he was asked if he meant in a legal or moral sense.

Rivers confirmed his position without hesitation. “Both. And I don’t change that at all.” He emphasized that his perspective is formed by his personal connections to law enforcement, including his late father and a close friend, both of whom served as police officers.

“My dad was a cop. My best friend is a cop, and he’s probably more upset about it than me. I thought, that the training of ICE is horrible.”

On Pioneers Day, Doc Rivers, Joe Mazzulla, Bobby Portis, and Jaylen Brown delivered pointed remarks about how Chuck Cooper, Nat Clifton, and Earl Lloyd shaped the NBA as we know it today.

The teams also honored Bill Russell and Red Auerbach’s inclusive visions before the game. These current players and coaches acknowledged that their presence in the NBA would not be possible without these pioneers.

When Rivers reiterated his previous comments, he drew inspiration from the Pioneers, noting that Nigerian-born Hakeem Olajuwon might have faced different circumstances under current conditions. “It’s just not right, and it’s not morally right,” Rivers added, highlighting heightened anxiety among specific communities following the tragic deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

Doc Rivers takes a strong stand despite pushback

Tensions in Minnesota have reached a fever pitch recently. The fatal shootings of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and Alex Pretti, a local nurse, have had a palpable impact on the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have held tributes in the form of moments of silence during games for both.

Doc Rivers, with Chris Finch and Steve Kerr, has been the most vocal about the Minnesota situation all season. Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Charles Barkley and Victor Wembanyama also spoke out on the protests.

Steve Kerr initially criticized ICE operations following Renee Nicole Good’s fatal shooting by an agent on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. He called it “shameful” that law enforcement could “commit acts of murder and seemingly get away with it,” while disputing the government’s narrative despite video evidence and witnesses.

Following Alex Pretti’s January 24 shooting, which led to the postponement of an NBA game, Kerr urged calm amid widespread misinformation. He called for unity across political lines, saying people should “appeal to our better angels” to foster a united front rather than division.

Days later, in pregame remarks before the Pistons game, Kerr retracted his earlier comments on ICE: “I definitely misspoke… I knew that ICE was arresting some criminals… I apologize for the misinformation.”

The Timberwolves and Lynx have pledged $200,000 to organizations supporting the Minnesota communities in this difficult time. They’ve also launched limited edition merchandise to raise funds for the cause.

But it was Chet Holmgren’s emotions that were heartbreaking. Holmgren, a Minneapolis native, was shaken by the incidents in Minneapolis, both of which occurred very close to his neighbourhood.

Doc Rivers chose an opportune day to double down on his stance. Besides his history with the Celtics organization, which drafted the first black NBA player, Chuck Cooper, he’s got close ties to the very ‘Pioneers.’

He hopes that by revisiting sports’ history of inclusion and Red Auerbach’s vision, the volatile situation will be resolved.