Pistons Elimination Opens Perfect Opportunity for Luka Doncic & Lakers but LeBron James Could Be a Hindrance

Finding the right big man has remained one of the biggest problems for the LA Lakers since the AD era. This issue reached its peak this season to the point where HC JJ Redick could no longer hide his frustration. With DeAndre Ayton’s experiment failing to pay dividends, LeBron James & his men may now have a perfect target from the Detroit Pistons.

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However, there could be a hindrance: The Akron Hammer.

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Barring their disappointing semi-final exit, the Pistons emerged as an elite physical team, finishing at the top of the East. Although Cade Cunningham’s offensive breakout paved the road, the team’s defense played a huge role. Notably, they dominated the glass, averaging 13.1 offensive rebounds in the regular season, ranking third in the league. These rebounds eventually translated into offense.

It was something that the Lakers struggled with this season, ranking below 25 teams with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game.

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Now, the Lakers may finally have an opportunity to fix it, targeting Isaiah Stewart, as a Lakers fan page dropped a potential number five addition. The Pistons’ backup center, who mostly warmed the bench this postseason despite his exploits on the court. The 24-year-old checked several boxes, emerging as a perfect target.

This postseason, where the team played him for only 4 minutes in the must-win Game 6, the team posted a defensive rating of 96.8 when he was on the floor. And in the regular season, Stewart, at an average of 22 minutes per game, recorded 10.0 ppg and 5.0 rebounds, out of which 1.7 came from the offensive end.

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Given the Lakers‘ struggle at the rim, Isaiah Stewart’s rim protection and rebounding can elevate the team’s already promising run after the Luka Magic trade. Although the team missed Luka Doncic’s offensive magic this postseason, they showed promising signs under Bron.

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However, the lack of rim protection and rebounding turned out to be a visible concern, with Ayton struggling. It even boiled down to a moment when Redick went viral on social media when he appeared to say “I can’t play him” after the former No.1 pick missed two consecutive defensive rebounds that handed multiple extra possessions to the OKC Thunder in the semi-final series.

Most importantly, trading in Isaiah Stewart won’t harm the Lakers’ purse compared to high-value bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein, Jarrett Allen, and Walker Kessler. He currently remains on a four-year $60 million contract running through the 2027-28 season.

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It’s an efficient buy, but will LeBron James be a hindrance?

What happened between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart?

The Pistons’ center could complicate affairs in the Lakers’ locker room, given his history with LeBron James.

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Stewart has involved himself in many on-court scuffles, altercations, flagrant fouls, and ejections. But it was an incident with LeBron James in 2021 that made fans remember him.

During a matchup against the Pistons, James and Stewart stood side-by-side, battling for the rebound near the free-throw line. LeBron’s elbow struck Stewart near his eyes, leaving him bleeding heavily. What initially appeared calm immediately turned into chaos with the Pistons’ big man wanting retaliation.

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Many, including staff, coaches, and players, charged toward the court to stop him, making it an event to remember for the entire season. With that history in place, Rob Pelinka may have to think before placing him near Bron. Moreover, the team has to think twice before roping him in, given his history with technical fouls and ejections.

At the same time, LeBron James, who entered free agency, has yet to decide on his future. So, depending on his decision, Pelinka can plan his moves.