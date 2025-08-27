Pistons President’s Stance on Roster Changes Leaving 2 Stars Stranded Amid Russell Westbrook Rumors

Last season was a breath of fresh air for the Detroit Pistons, as they completely exceeded the expectations set for them. A young team led by Cade Cunningham marched into the playoffs for the first time in six years with a 44-38 record. That was a stark improvement from the 14-68 they posted the previous season. Now, with the Eastern Conference wide open with major blows to the Pacers, Bucks, and the Celtics, everyone’s eyes are on Detroit, and whether they can push to the next level.

And much of the credit goes to Trajan Langdon, the Pistons’ president of basketball operations. Since arriving in the city last season, Langdon has made several changes that have led to a visible transformation. That may suggest major changes are on their way with Trajan Langdon entering his second season. However, that’s not the case.

Instead, the Pistons president has adopted a wait-and-watch policy despite their recent success.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While chatting with The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, Langdon revealed. “The character as human beings, and the level of players that we had (last season), we just thought it was a good fit with everybody. That’s one thing that we want to make sure we keep here, but also keep continuing to develop our young guys, who we think are talented young players,” he said.

The Pistons president claimed that the upcoming season, the organization will focus on developing the talent they already have at their disposal, before structuring their team around a few of them who earn their trust. While that’s a great way to go about things for the Pistons, this has left two of their young stars stranded, in Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. Both the players are waiting for extensions on their rookie deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks on before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

However, it seems that both Ivey and Duren will have to wait longer, with Langdon hesitant to speak on the possibility of signing either of them for the long term. “I’ll never speak to that. We’re happy to have them as Pistons, and we’ll continue to help them be the best possible versions of themselves and reach their potential.” The Pistons president said when asked about whether the duo is expected to sign new deals. This is a bit concerning for Duren, as the center is entering his final season of his four-year, $19.4 million rookie deal.

Meanwhile, things aren’t much better for Ivey, who is also in a similar situation after the Detroit Pistons exercised their final club option for the upcoming season. While both youngsters are expected to suit up for Detroit next season, no one truly knows where they will end up after the 2025-26 season. Will Trajan Langdon and Co. offer them a new deal before next season? Things may look even more dicy considering recent rumors linking them to Russell Westbrook.

Detroit Pistons linked with Russell Westbrook

Weeks into the offseason, former Denver Nuggets superstar and future Hall of Fame guard, Russell Westbrook is still up for grabs. With the Sacramento Kings understood to have been the frontrunners for the longest of time, Detroit have also been suggested as a potential destination by multiple outlets including Sports Illustrated. Despite not being the player he once was, what Westbrook brings to the table is unmatchable for any other rotational point guard, something Detroit has been looking for throughout the summer: veteran leadership.

via Imago Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last season, Westbrook had an up-and-down campaign with the Nuggets but still managed to average 13.3 points along with 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. That’s a great stat line for a backup point guard, right? However, that’s not even the biggest advantage of having the superstar guard at your disposal. The fact that he could be a perfect mentor for their young guards, such as Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey is where the real value may lie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not just that, he can also help them take their athletic abilities to the next level, something he’s known for now for over a decade. So, with the Detroit Pistons in the hunt for a backup point guard after Dennis Schroder’s exit this season, Russell Westbrook seems to be the ideal match for this young team looking to build upon their recent success. But will the Pistons finally make their move? Well, that is something you should keep an eye on in the coming weeks, as we will monitor the situation closely.