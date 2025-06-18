Deuce McBride Sends Clear Message to Girlfriend Amid Knicks’ $104.7M Roster Plan

The New York Knicks offseason is an absolute dumpster fire right now. Seriously, what is even happening at Madison Square Garden? After their best playoff run in a quarter-century, they fired their coach, and now they’re getting publicly rejected left and right. But amidst all that noise, there’s one island of pure, unadulterated joy from one of the team’s toughest players, Deuce McBride, who just sent a crystal-clear message to his girlfriend and the entire Knicks fanbase about what truly matters.

Let’s get to the good stuff first. While the front office is in panic mode, Deuce McBride is winning at life. The Knicks’ backup point guard and his girlfriend, Ana Zortea, just welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl named Ace Katherine. Ana dropped the announcement on her Instagram with a series of heartwarming photos, including one of her, Deuce, and their newborn daughter.

Her caption was just perfect: “Ace Katherine, our blessing ♡ nossa abençoadinha,” which means “our little blessed one” in Portuguese. It’s just pure, simple happiness. And Deuce’s response? It was everything.

He shared his girlfriend’s post to his own Instagram story with a simple, powerful caption: “my heart’s.” A few hours earlier, as congratulations poured in over Father’s Day weekend, he posted a photo of him cradling his daughter, with the caption “God is great. I love you, baby girl.” For a player known for his tough, lockdown defense and no-nonsense attitude, seeing this soft, loving side is the kind of thing that makes fans feel even more connected to him.

This amazing personal milestone is happening right as Deuce has locked in his professional life. After the Knicks moved on from Immanuel Quickley last season, they put their faith in McBride, signing him to a super team-friendly, three-year, $13 million contract extension. And man, did he deliver!

He had a career year, becoming a crucial piece of the rotation and a guy former coach Tom Thibodeau leaned on for his relentless energy. “He’s a catalyst, his defense, his hustle,” Thibs said during the playoffs. “I think it gives people energy when you see him flying around like that.” Deuce earned his spot, he earned his security, and now he’s building his family. But while his world is full of beautiful stability, the franchise he plays for seems to be heading in the complete opposite direction.

The chaos truly centers on the front office’s obsession with landing another superstar—a “shiny, sparkly object,” as owner James Dolan once put it. The latest and shiniest of them all is reportedly Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. According to reports, key people in the Knicks’ front office view a frontcourt of Karl-Anthony Towns and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as a “dream pairing.”

The on-court logic is admittedly tempting. You pair KAT’s elite offense with JJJ’s generational shot-blocking. Jackson could, in theory, erase many of Towns’ defensive mistakes. But the cost would be insane. Jackson is making over $104.07 million, and a trade would likely mean shipping out Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and a huge package of draft picks.

It would be a complete teardown of the team’s defensive identity. This is the core conflict: as the Knicks chase their “dream pairing,” are they forgetting about the foundational pieces that got them here in the first place?

The Knicks are in the middle of a crazy offseason

The Knicks’ flirtation with a blockbuster trade isn’t happening in a bubble. It’s a symptom of a deeper, more frustrating pattern of organizational chaos—a pattern best exemplified by the shocking dismissal of head coach Tom Thibodeau after the team’s best season in over a decade.

The move felt like a complete regression to the old ways of thinking. As his former player Josh Hart put it, “He took that job when the Knicks were just buns… He should get a lot of credit for the foundation that he built.” Instead, he was fired, leading Charles Barkley to call the Knicks the “stupidest d— people in the world.”

What makes this so maddening for fans is that it directly contradicts what the organization promised it had learned. It all feels eerily similar to what owner James Dolan himself admitted to on Jalen Brunson’s podcast just a few months ago. When asked about his past mistakes, Dolan confessed to a tendency to chase high-priced superstars: “you know what I’ve learned over time, is that doesn’t work.” And yet, here we are.

Firing the coach who built a winning culture and then immediately leaking interest in a massive trade feels like a return to the exact strategy he disavowed. It’s a move that creates whiplash for fans who were asked to believe in a tough, defensive-minded identity.

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during a time out during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

But here’s where it gets truly bizarre. While the Knicks are reportedly dreaming up scenarios to land JJJ, they apparently had no interest when Kevin Durant expressed a desire to come to New York. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, “KD wanted the New York Knicks. He wanted to go there. The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in.” So, the Knicks are rejecting a future Hall of Famer who wants to be there, but are reportedly willing to gut their roster for another star who may not even be available. It’s the kind of confusing, contradictory team-building that drives fans crazy.

This is the bigger picture that defines the Knicks’ perpetual struggle. They ask fans to invest in a culture of grit and development, personified by grinders like Deuce McBride, while the front office seems perpetually distracted by high-risk, high-reward gambles.