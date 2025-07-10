Devin Booker Breaks Silence After Signing Historic $145 Million Contract Extension With Phoenix Suns

“Devin, with his work ethic and commitment to excellence, has established himself as one of the league’s best players, elevating himself and our organization,” said Suns GM James Jones in a statement after the team’s star player signed his contract extension back in 2022. The same words hold true even today. With players heading to other teams in pursuit of a championship, including Kevin Durant, who moved to the Rockets, Devin Booker has committed his future to the team that drafted him back in 2015. For his loyalty, the Suns also awarded him an extension even before his current contract was up.

Booker recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and gave a subtle hint of the extension, retweeting his tweet from 2015 when he joined Phoenix: “Excited to say that I just touched down in Phoenix. Let’s get to work. @Suns”, Captioning it with a “Letsgo”. This news will be music to the ears of Phoenix fans after the mass exodus of stars that was undertaken to balance the books.

AD

This is a developing story.