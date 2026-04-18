Devin Booker Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Incident After Double Ejection in Warriors-Suns

Mortgage Matchup Center turned into a theatre of chaos before the clock could breathe its last. And that’s because Draymond Green decided to end the night with a bang, quite literally. With the game already gone in the Phoenix Suns’ favor, the Golden State Warriors let his fists do the talking with Devin Booker. Of course, the moment didn’t in silence as a fiery exchange followed.

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Because of the moment, the game official Scott Foster ejected both stars. Now, after the ejection and after securing their place in the playoffs, with a 96-111 win over the Warriors, Devin Booker spoke to the media after the game. He addressed his fallout with Draymond Green. He said, “I’ve been there before, and I understand the situation. My big brother used to beat me in NBA Live back in the day, and I’d throw a fit. He’s a competitor, he loves the sport.”

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So, what happened on the floor? Tension had already peaked for Draymond Green by the 1:06 mark of the fourth, when his sixth foul ended his night. However, the noise only grew louder. During the stoppage, Green and Devin Booker picked up matching technicals, but the chatter kept simmering. Moments later, once play resumed for barely two seconds, referee Scott Foster stepped in again and ejected both, drawing a dramatic close to their heated exchange.

Afterward, Green leaned into the chaos, of course. He mocked the call with an exaggerated send-off gesture, then played to the hostile Phoenix crowd on his way out. Meanwhile, his stat line told a rough story. He logged five points, matched by five turnovers, stacked up six fouls, and posted a minus-13 rating, capping off a frustrating outing. Meanwhile, Devin Booker played for 42 minutes, chipping in 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists.

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Speaking of the game, the Phoenix Suns controlled efficiency and shot quality in a 111-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. They hit 39-81 at 48.1%, including 18-49 from three at 36.7%, plus a perfect 15 of 15 at the line. Meanwhile, the Dubs managed 33-74 at 44.6%, 11-33 from deep at 33.3%, and 19-23 free throws at 82.6%. However, the real damage came elsewhere.

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Phoenix forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 30 points, while committing just 12 for 10 points. They added 14 fast break points and posted 1.19 points per possession. Even with 39 rebounds to 36 and 42 paint points to 28, the Warriors’ 5 steals, 0 blocks, 19 fouls, and tiny 2-point largest lead told the story.

Draymond Green promises commitment to the Warriors

Green spoke to the media after Friday’s game. And he reiterated his commitment to the franchise. “I’m not retiring. Hopefully, I’ve done enough to still be here.” Draymond Green sits at a fascinating crossroads. Green played the third year of his four year $100 million fully guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors, earning an average of $25 million per year. However, a $27.69 million player option for 2026 to 27 looms. Trade whispers from February still echo, so every move now feels like a decision waiting to happen.

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Meanwhile, on Friday, everyone witnessed what felt like the true end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Following their defeat and exit from the 2025-26 season, head coach Steve Kerr shared an extremely emotional moment with the cornerstones of the team.

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He draped his arms around Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. And then pulled them in for an embrace. While doing so, Kerr said, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death.” The cameras caught the moment, leaving everyone wondering if this was the end of Steve’s tenure.

Devin Booker seemingly has no bad blood with Draymond Green after their on-court moment. But now, as the Phoenix Suns await meeting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Warriors have a long offseason. Major decisions loom at large for the organization precisely around Steve Kerr. No one knows what’s ahead. But one thing is for sure: maybe we truly saw the end of the dynasty, until the next one emerges.