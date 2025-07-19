Devin Booker Has Nothing but Respect for WNBA Star’s Shoutout After Cryptic Gesture Over Suns Future

If there’s one man who knows how to keep it cool while the world around him is literally (and figuratively) on fire, it’s Devin Booker. Whether he’s dodging volcanic eruptions in Iceland or navigating the lava flows of NBA trade rumors, Devin Booker somehow makes it all look like a casual Tuesday.

Cue Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever guard and walking bucket. During the WNBA All-Star festivities in her hometown Indianapolis, Mitchell couldn’t help but give Devin Booker his flowers. Sporting a custom colorway of the Nike Book 1, Mitchell said postgame: “So, shout out to Nike. I got a nice little custom here. Nike is really dope. I’m a Nike athlete, so this is big for me. I love DBook—everything that he has done with the shoe to make my feet comfortable. So, shout out to DBook. Got a DBook on today. So, shout out to Nike.”

And when asked about having her own colorway? Mitchell doubled down: “Um, very humbling. Um, I love Deb Book as a Hooper, so to know that I get to represent his shoe this weekend. Shout out to you, man. Hope you see this, too.”

He saw it — and he kept it short and sweet on Instagram: “Respect.” That’s classic Devin Booker — cool, confident, and letting his signature kicks do half the talking.

From sneaker shoutouts to lava selfies: Devin Booker’s off-season adventures

Some NBA players hit the beach. Devin Booker? He hits volcanoes. Literally. While Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula erupted — lava oozing like it just signed a max contract — Devin Booker shared a scenic snap standing calmly near molten rocks.

The BBC reported that a new fissure stretched nearly a kilometer, marking Iceland’s latest fiery tantrum. Devin Booker? He followed up his shot with a cheeky video of himself rubbing his hands like he was warming up by a campfire. Who needs a spa day when Iceland’s got you covered?

Was it a vacation flex? A cryptic message to the NBA? Or just Devin Booker being Devin Booker — absorbing heat both literally and metaphorically.

Back in Phoenix, things are heating up too, though not in the way fans expected. The Big3 dream? Gone with the wind. Kevin Durant? Out. Bradley Beal? Teetering. But Devin Booker? Still standing taller than ever.

Feb 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Footprint Center.

The Suns just handed Devin Booker a jaw-dropping two-year, $145 million extension, bringing his total deal to $315 million through 2029-30. That’s $72.5 million per year — the richest annual salary in NBA history.

And with new coach Jordan Ott taking the reins, Mat Ishbia made it clear this is Devin Booker’s show now. Ishbia told SiriusXM NBA Radio: “I don’t feel any pressure to win to keep Devin happy. Devin’s going to be happy because we’re going to try to win. We’re going to do things and be aligned with the vision and identity that he agrees with a thousand percent.”

Ishbia called him the heartbeat, the face, and the future of the Suns. If loyalty had a jersey number, it’d be 1. Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell isn’t just a fan — she’s part of the Book legacy now. Her Nike Book 1 “All-Star” colorway featured a fiery gradient fade from yellow to red, with a slick black heel showing off Indy’s “317” area code in flames. Exclusive to WNBA All-Star players (for now), it’s easily one of the cleanest looks of the weekend.

Devin Booker’s sneaker game stays undefeated — just like his Instagram clapbacks and vacation flexes. Whether you’re on the court or facing molten lava, a pair of Books seems to be the move.

Between lava selfies, million-dollar moves, and sneaker shoutouts, Devin Booker is on a summer heater. The Big 3 might be history, but Devin Booker is now the Big One in Phoenix. As Ishbia doubles down on building the franchise around him, Booker remains calm amidst NBA tremors — paid, praised, and playing it perfectly.

Whether he’s soaking in the Icelandic chaos or the Suns’ shifting roster, one thing’s certain: Devin Booker isn’t sweating it. And with the world — and apparently volcanoes — watching, the best chapter of the Book might just be about to begin.