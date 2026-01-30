Devin Booker Injury Update Drops as Suns Star’s Kendal Jenner Gig Sparks Rumors

The waiting game for the Phoenix Suns continues. They’re going to be without their superstar guard against the Detroit Pistons tonight too. And no, he’s not busy texting Kendall Jenner. Devin Booker is, in fact, working towards his return. Jordan Ott had an optimistic update from the practice floor. But what really has the Valley stirring is a Kar-Jenner’s possible return to the fold.

Book suffered a right ankle sprain during last Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks shortly after Jalen Green also left the floor. Ott confirmed on Thursday that Devin Booker is making steady progress as he rehabilitates his ankle.

Suns insider, Duane Rankin reported from the Suns’ pre-game presser, “Jordan Ott said Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) is still working out swelling as he’s getting up shots at this point. ” In other words, he has progressed to on-court activity, signaling that his return to the lineup may be as soon as next week.

Ott confirmed that Book will be medically re-evaluated on Sunday. The Suns play against the Clippers that day. While he may or may not enter that game, Booker could be cleared for Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns are relying on Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams to carry the offense. But even that is getting stretched with Brooks one foul away from a single-game suspension before Book is back.

While the Suns medical staff is focused on helping Booker’s recovery, the Internet is side-eyeing his social media activity. And they can’t help but feel the injury is a sign of a ‘kurse.’

Devin Booker reignites something with Kendall Jenner amid injury

Devin Booker is not just sitting around getting his shots in and waiting to join practice. He’s been a little too active on social media. In one Instagram exchange, he’s got the Internet wondering if he’s back with Kendall Jenner. Or they’re just messing with Suns fans and Seahawks nation.

ICYMI, Kendall Jenner dropped a commercial with Fanatics that pointedly took a jab at her NBA exes, included Booker. The point of the commercial was Fanatics’ newest Super Bowl promotion, inviting fans to bet against Kendall (she’s bet against the Seahawks). And if the ‘kurse’ is real, Jenner’s team loses.

The Phoenix Suns fans are familiar with the alleged curse when she dated Booker from 2020 to 2022. Their exchange has sparked rumors of reunion in the big 2026.

It started with Fanatics founder, Michael Rubin posting about Kendall’s recent multi-year partnership with the platform. Booker commented under her post, “I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do.” Kendall responded with some friendly concern, “How’s the ankle?” to which Booker suggestively replied, “Come rub it.”

Booker’s clapback is why social media users are responding to Jordan Ott’s report on Book asking if Kendall came to ‘rub’ it. While most are either in frenzy over a reunion or cracking jokes on it, others feel more than that.

The cynics want to believe this was a scripted marketing tactic designed to generate viral heat for the Fanatics and Kendall’s Super Bowl campaign rather than a genuine romantic reconciliation. Maybe because they don’t want the ‘kurse’ to return to the Suns. But that depends on Book’s recovery more than his romantic inclinations.

Whether the “rub” is purely professional or something more, the Suns’ primary concern remains the Sunday evaluation. If he’s healed sufficiently, Booker could be cleared for a return as early as next week’s homestand.