Devin Booker Injury Update: Latest on Suns Star and Expected Return Timeline

The Phoenix Suns have lost the last three games as they are desperately missing their main man, Devin Booker, who was ruled out with a hip injury. He has missed the last four games, and without him, the Suns’ offense has looked lacklustre. However, there’s good news for the Suns fans as recent reports suggest that their favorite star could be back before expected, as they continue to push for wins in the business end of the regular season.

According to Phoenix Insider John Gambadoro, Devin Booker is progressing well from a hip strain and trending towards being back after this four-day break. Gambadoro expects the star point guard could be back against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday or versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Booker has been plagued by injuries throughout this season. He was back in action just before the All-Star break after missing seven games on the bounce due to an ankle injury. Following his return to the court, he suffered a hip strain and has been sidelined since then for four games. The Phoenix Suns have a four-day break and only play next on Tuesday, which will give the sometime time to rejuvenate and get back to playing condition. However, given Booker has only played three games since January 23, he will most probably be under a minutes restriction.

