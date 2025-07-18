Devin Booker Makes Cryptic Gesture After Mat Ishbia’s Remark on Suns Future

Volcanoes don’t RSVP, and neither do vacation disasters. One moment you’re sipping hot cocoa under northern lights, the next you’re sprinting away from molten chaos. Holidays have a way of flipping the script when you least expect it. Iceland may serve magic, but it also serves lava. And guess who’s landed right in the middle of nature’s fiery tantrum? Devin Booker. Sun-star by day, lava-dodger by vacation. Talk about off-season heat.

According to a BBC report, Iceland is once again showing off its fiery temper as a volcano erupted, spewing glowing streams of lava across the Reykjanes Peninsula. This marks the latest in a string of eruptions since 2021, with a new fissure stretching nearly a kilometer long. Scientists reveal the magma pierced through Earth’s crust in dramatic fashion and warn that this volcanic streak could keep boiling for decades, even centuries.

Away from the NBA, 3559 miles away, sitting at a god-knows-what distance from a volcanic eruption, D-Book is watching the earth vomit. Its fury seems boundless, but for the 28-year-old Suns star, it feels like a never-seen-before moment. Therefore, amidst the hot terror, Booker is also finding a little joy. So, taking to his Instagram, he shared two stories.

First came the scenic shot—lava glowing in the distance while Devin Booker stood cool as ever on volcanic rocks, soaking in nature’s chaos. Then came the masterclass in comedy. With smoke curling behind him, he rubbed his palms and held them out like he was warming up by a campfire. Who needs a spa day when Iceland brings the heat? But wait, could he be hiding a cryptic message in all of this? He could mean, “the NBA is erupting, but here I am absorbing real heat. Unbothered. Moisturized. And, in my lane.”

Meanwhile, the Big3 dream in Phoenix has fizzled out with zero playoff wins and a $303 million price tag to show for it. Durant is gone, Beal’s on the edge, and Devin Booker stands tall as the lone pillar. The Suns have now doubled down on their franchise face, handing him a two-year, $145 million extension that lifts his total deal to a jaw-dropping $315 million. Mat Ishbia’s chips? All in on Book.

As the team stumbles out of a 36-46 season, change comes fast. New coach Jordan Ott now carries the torch, not for a star trio but for one fiery soul—Devin Booker. With $72.5 million coming per season in his new deal, Book holds the richest per-year salary in NBA history. Ishbia calls him the heart and future of the Suns, and plans to build one brick of loyalty at a time.

Mat Ishbia sets the record straight for the Phoenix Suns’ future with Devin Booker

Devin Booker just secured the bag and then some, locking in a two-year, $145 million extension that keeps him with the Phoenix Suns through 2029-30. While Phoenix waves goodbye to the Big3 era, they’re all smiles, locking down their true star. Booker is more than just a scorer now—he’s the franchise’s future, and he’s cashing checks as big as his legacy.

Speaking with SiriusXM NBA Radio, team owner Mat Ishbia gave a glimpse of the franchise’s future. “I don’t feel any pressure to win to keep Devin happy. Devin’s going to be happy because we’re going to try to win. We’re going to do things and be aligned with the vision and identity that he agrees with a thousand percent,” the boss said with confidence. “I don’t need any external pressure to try to win. We want to win every single day. We want to get better every single day. But the expectations have changed.”

Ishbia laid it out with flair—this ride belongs to Devin Booker now. He called Book the heartbeat of the Suns, the all-time scorer, the community hero, and the face of everything they’re building. Forget the past. The future wears number 1. He is all in on crafting a legacy around Booker. Aiming to bring pride back to Phoenix, one bold move and electric bucket at a time.

From molten lava to million-dollar moves, Devin Booker stays cool where others would melt. The earth may be cracking in Iceland, but Phoenix is laying foundations around its brightest flame. As the NBA trembles with change, Book stands steady, paid, praised, and perfectly in control. The Big3 may be over, but the real show has just begun. And trust us, it’s heating up.