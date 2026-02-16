Devin Booker Makes Feelings Clear on Kendall Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Devin Booker had just finished All-Star duties, smiling through the usual postgame questions. Then the room shifted away from basketball. A reporter asked about Bad Bunny.

The Phoenix Suns guard was specifically questioned about the Puerto Rican singer’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance, a topic tied more to celebrity history than anything that happened on the court. “I’m Mexican,” Booker said. “I didn’t watch it, to be completely honest.”

The brief response quickly circulated because of the obvious context. Booker and Bad Bunny previously dated Kendall Jenner, and their history has carried public tension since 2023. Instead of engaging, Booker declined to acknowledge the performance entirely, turning the exchange into the latest chapter of an off-court rivalry.

Meanwhile, the timing mattered. Bad Bunny had just won three Grammy Awards earlier this month and performed at the Super Bowl while celebrating Puerto Rican culture, making the question unavoidable during All-Star Weekend media availability.

The connection traces back to late 2022 when Jenner and Booker split shortly after attending the US Open together. A few months later, she began dating Bad Bunny in February 2023.

Soon after, the singer appeared to reference Booker in the track “Coco Chanel,” rapping that the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix. Booker responded on social media at the time. “He worried about another MAN again.”

Because of that history, the All-Star question was never just about music. It tested whether Booker would acknowledge the performance. He didn’t. The answer instead reinforced distance, not reconciliation.

That context explains why the reaction spread online immediately. Fans recognized it less as a casual opinion and more as deliberate indifference.

Kendall Jenner interaction sparks reunion speculation

While Booker avoided discussing Bad Bunny, his recent interaction with Kendall Jenner pulled attention back to their relationship. Earlier this month Jenner appeared on The Tonight Show and joked about picking the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Booker jumped into the comments.

“I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗” Jenner responded by referencing his ankle injury from late January. “@dbook 🙄 how’s the ankle?”

Booker replied: “@kendalljenner come rub it” The exchange fueled speculation, especially after reports they were seen together in Brickell following a Heat vs. Suns game. Neither confirmed a reunion, but the public tone shifted from distant to playful.

Their relationship history explains why that matters. The two were first linked in April 2020 after a road trip to Arizona and went Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day 2021. They briefly split in 2022, reconciled, and separated again later that year before Jenner dated Bad Bunny in 2023.

Because of that timeline, any public interaction now naturally reconnects the stories.

Booker’s All-Star response and his social media banter point in opposite directions. He refused to engage with Jenner’s former partner while joking directly with Jenner herself. The contrast keeps the narrative alive heading into the remainder of the season, where off-court headlines continue to follow him almost as closely as his performances on it.