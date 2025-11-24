Devin Booker Makes Feelings Clear on Kevin Durant Missing Suns Return for Personal Reasons

Whenever the schedule for the upcoming season is announced, we typically mark our calendars for a few key matchups. November 24th was set to feature one such highly anticipated game between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns, as it would mark the homecoming of Kevin Durant, also known as the Slim Reaper. However, that may no longer be the case.

Recent news indicates that the veteran superstar will not only miss tonight’s clash against the Suns but will also be absent from Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup against another of his former teams, the Golden State Warriors. This is certainly disappointing news, but KD is not sitting out these games due to any issues on the court.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the two-time NBA champion is attending to a family matter, which is why he won’t be able to play in the upcoming games. Understandably, fans are disheartened by this announcement and have been sending their thoughts and prayers to Kevin Durant and his family. Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns guard, also expressed his disappointment, as he was looking forward to matching up against his former teammate.

When asked about the situation, Booker shared his feelings, saying, “I hope everything is okay with his family first. We all love to match up with him.” His concern for Durant’s family is clear, reflecting the camaraderie and respect shared among players.

Well, as of now, not much is known about the family matter, which will be holding back the forward for these two massive games, but hopefully, it’s nothing too serious. Nonetheless, while Kevin Durant takes care of his loved ones, the Rockets will be hoping they can get two great results in his absence. But, how will they fare against Phoenix and Golden State? And who’ll fill in for their superstar?

How will the Rockets fare without Kevin Durant?

Well, tonight’s clash against the Suns will be the first game Kevin Durant is going to miss this season. So, given that the 37-year-old has been a staple within the lineup so far, the only question on everyone’s mind is how the Houston Rockets will cope without their ace? If we’re being honest, it’s not going to be easy for the franchise, especially with them going up against the likes of Phoenix and Golden State.

But, they’ll certainly need to find a way. With KD out of the picture, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and others will have to step up tonight. More so, they will need to compensate for Durant’s elite offensive production. So far, the veteran has been averaging 24.6 points along with 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Although all the above-mentioned names will play with a chip on the shoulder, Reed Sheppard could be the one to replace the Slim Reaper for the next couple of games within the starting lineup. This doesn’t seem too bad of an option for Houston, as the sophomore guard has been pretty solid this season. The 21-year-old has been averaging 13.6 points along with 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

That, too, in just 23.9 minutes of action per game, something that might go up in the next few games. Moreover, Sheppard’s elite three-point shooting might also help his team’s cause in Durant’s absence. The guard has been shooting around 48.8 percent from beyond the arc. So, he could act as the perimeter shooter, while players like Smith Jr. and Sengun, with their big wingspans, could grab rebounds.

All in all, things don’t look too bad for Houston, which should not be a massive surprise. After all, they are 10-4 this season and hold the No. 4 seed in a stacked Western Conference, not just solely because of KD, but also because of their insane roster depth. So, they should be comfortable tonight as well as on Wednesday, as we all hope Durant makes a swift comeback.