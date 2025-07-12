Devin Booker Runs Into Awkward Situation With Drake’s Close Friend as Personal Celebration Turns Sour

Devin Booker just signed the fattest deal in NBA history—$145 million over two years—and naturally, he decided to celebrate the way any self-respecting superstar would: by heading to Drake’s Wireless Festival in London. The vibes were high. Lauryn Hill was on stage, Drake was doing his emotional light-skinned thing, and Booker was floating somewhere between MVP energy and vacation-mode cool.

But just when it looked like Devin Booker was going to ride the wave of good fortune like he was surfing a Deandre Ayton trade request, things took a turn. Enter: BenDaDonn, a Drake affiliate and social media personality who apparently mistook Booker’s contract extension for an open mic invitation.

“Ay, stick to basketball, your f—ing jokes are trash as f—,” Ben barked at Booker. Oof. Not exactly the post-$72.5 million annual payday energy anyone was expecting.

Let’s rewind for a second. This wasn’t just any weekend for Devin Booker—this was his moment. The man didn’t just get a raise, he became the highest-paid player in NBA history. Let that sink in. More than LeBron, more than KD, more than even Rudy Gobert (which honestly shouldn’t have been a thing in the first place).

And the Suns knew it too. They didn’t just throw money at him and send a “thx” text. No, they organized a full-team surprise dinner at Delilah’s in Vegas—no cameras, no PR stunts—just pure appreciation from his brothers in purple and orange.

As Shams Charania put it: “Devin Booker is Mr. Phoenix. Everything with him has been committed to the franchise… He wants to retire in Phoenix. He wants to bring a championship to Phoenix.” Even Suns owner Mat Ishbia went full rom-com script: “Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns… His leadership, his connection with fans—it reflects the deep community bond we cherish.”

So yeah, Booker’s celebration weekend was kind of a big deal. Until BenDaDonn decided to go full Kendrick Perkins on a player trying to enjoy Lauryn Hill’s vocals.

The Festival That Had Everything… Including A Roast

Drake’s first night at Wireless was peak nostalgia. He passed the mic like Steve Nash in his prime, letting artists like Mario, Bobby Valentino, and Bryson Tiller serenade the crowd. PARTYNEXTDOOR showed up to croon some heartbreak, and then Lauryn Hill stepped out and made the stadium feel like 1998 again.

Videos showed people crying tears of joy—meanwhile, Devin Booker was probably fighting back tears of secondhand embarrassment.

And the ironic part? BenDaDonn’s roast came while Booker was living his best life. No podiums, no press—just a dude celebrating loyalty in an era where NBA stars treat teams like Tinder dates. Let’s be real: Devin Booker’s deal wasn’t just about the money. This was a giant, desert-scorching billboard screaming: This is our guy.

Booker’s been with the Suns since he was 19, and he’s grown from the “guy who dropped 70 in a loss” to the all-time leading scorer, four-time All-Star, and the face of a franchise that’s had more rebuilds than Dwight Howard’s career arcs.

He carried Phoenix to the Finals in 2021, stayed loyal through a botched Super Team experiment, and watched the team get flipped upside down like it was in a Fresh Prince intro. KD’s gone, Beal’s hanging on, and the Suns now belong—officially and spiritually—to Devin Booker.

Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center.

His words after signing said it all: “This moment means so much to me and my family… Phoenix is my home. I love this city and am proud of what we have accomplished throughout my decade here.”

So yeah, BenDaDonn’s roast might’ve added some awkward flavor to the night, but Devin Booker will be laughing all the way to the bank—and the arena. And while social media can spin one cringe moment into a narrative, Phoenix fans aren’t buying it.

They just locked down their franchise player through 2030, and they know exactly what they’ve got: a loyal killer with a sweet jumper and the kind of leadership that doesn’t need to be loud to be heard.

If anything, Booker’s Wireless Festival mishap proves one thing: when you’re holding the biggest bag in the league, a little off-court trolling is just background noise.

Now if only we could sign BenDaDonn to a 10-day contract… just so Draymond Green can set a screen on him.