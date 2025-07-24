Devin Booker to Make Key Sacrifice in Suns HC’s Jalen Green Plan After Major Claim

The pressure cooker in Phoenix just got hotter. After last season’s playoff stumble, the Suns are tinkering hard, searching for that magic formula. Devin Booker’s been the engine of this team for years, the guy with the ball when things get sticky. But whispers out of camp suggest a shakeup’s coming, one that’ll test egos and redefine roles. It’s all about unlocking something new, something risky.

Jordan Ott’s arrival as head coach promised fresh ideas, and boy, is he delivering. The buzz isn’t just about new plays- it’s about who runs them. Booker’s leadership isn’t in question, but Ott seems to see untapped potential elsewhere. This isn’t a demotion; it’s a recalibration with big stakes. The pieces are moving, and one star’s about to shift gears dramatically.

On X, John Gambadoro revealed a major backcourt pivot, tweeting “Adjustment here. Plan will likely be Green starting at PG not Booker. Gillespie as the backup. With Goodwin and Butler battling for 3rd PG.” This flips the script: Jalen Green, the electric 23-year-old acquired from Houston, will handle primary playmaking duties. Booker, despite dishing a career-high 7.1 assists last season, slides off-ball. Ott’s betting on Green’s dynamism to ignite the offense.

Why this gamble? Booker’s brilliance shines brightest scoring, not facilitating. Forcing him into full-time point guard duties last year sometimes clogged his rhythm. Green, while raw as a traditional playmaker, averaged 3.4 assists for the Rockets and boasts explosive speed to penetrate defenses. Freeing Booker for catch-and-shoot opportunities- where he’s lethal, could maximize both stars. It’s sacrifice for synergy, preserving Booker’s legs while unleashing Green’s upside.

This reshuffle hinges on Green’s growth- and his fiery confidence suggests he’s ready.

Green’s swagger & Booker’s shift

Jalen Green isn’t just accepting the role; he’s charging into it with trademark bravado. His viral Bleacher Report post warned Houston, “IF I BUST Y’ALL ASS FOR 30 NEXT SEASON, JUST REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES!” That’s not just trash talk- it’s a declaration he’s primed to thrive as Phoenix’s floor general. His scoring punch (20.1 PPG career) now pairs with playmaking expectations, a challenge he’s clearly embracing.

via Imago Jan 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) warms up prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

For Booker, the sacrifice is strategic. Moving off-ball means fewer taxing dribble penetrations, more spot-up threes, and sharper defensive focus. Historically, his efficiency spikes without full playmaking burdens- imagine that amplified beside Green’s drive-and-kick game. Ott’s vision: two scoring threats amplifying each other, with Green’s speed stretching defenses thin for Booker’s sniper work. It’s modern guard tandem theory in action.

The ripple effect? Collin Gillespie offers steady backup PG minutes, while Goodwin/Butler battle for depth. But the spotlight’s on Green-Booker chemistry. If Green’s playmaking blossoms and Booker dominates off-ball, Phoenix’s backcourt could become un-guardable. If not? Well, that sacrifice better pay off fast. Training camp can’t come soon enough.