Did Adrian Wojnarowski Confirm LeBron James’ Move to Cavs? Fact Checking Viral Video

What’s the best way LeBron James could end his legendary career in the NBA? It’s hard to find one single answer. Some might say he should end his career right now while he is still among the top players in the league. Some might even want him to play his last game in the Los Angeles Lakers jersey and end in the same arena where Kobe Bryant famously said, “Mamba Out.” You could oppose arguments for both propositions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, there would perhaps be unanimity in the idea of James playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since the Cavaliers vs the Lakers, there is a widespread belief that the four-time NBA champion might return to the Cavs for one last season. The origin of the rumor is an X post by Brick Center, featuring a video of a former NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. So, is LeBron really going to play for the Cavs next season?

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showed Wojnarowski exiting the Cavaliers arena when a fan asked him where James would play next season. Wojnarowski signaled Cleveland. The video is over a decade old, from the time when the Lakers star played for the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland in the 2014-15 season, and a year later shouted, “Cleveland, this is for you,” holding the Cavs’ first championship trophy in his hands.

As he is nearing retirement and in the last season of his contract with the Lakers, there is chatter around the league that he might return home for his last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his one last dance?

What LeBron means for Cleveland goes beyond basketball. He has made every team he has been on the nucleus of the NBA. When he arrived in Cleveland, he not only changed the face of the team but also the fate of the city. When he left the Cavs for the first time, the outrage was proportionate to the love they had for him. Born in Ohio, Cavalier fans made him their own, especially in his second stint.

When he is ready to exit the NBA stage forever, it seems like the Cavs are willing to give him a farewell and send him away just like they would to their “kid from Akron.” According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Cavaliers were open to having James in Cleveland for his next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Multiple team and league sources told ESPN the Cavaliers would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return to Cleveland for his 24th NBA season and third stint with the team,” McMenamin wrote in an ESPN piece.

James’ stint with the Cavs was almost perfect, especially his last four seasons when “LeBronto” dominated the East. He carried them to the NBA Finals in all four consecutive seasons. The Cavs already have good pieces on the team. James, who can still play elite basketball, could very well increase their chance to reach the NBA Finals. Afterall, nobody knows how to get out of the East better than the King.