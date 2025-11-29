Did Anthony Davis Ignore LeBron James Post-Game? Fact Checking Lakers-Mavs NBA Cup Drama

Did the Lakers’ 129–119 win stir tension between Anthony Davis and LeBron James? The game at Crypto.com Arena was AD’s first face-off against his former team since February’s trade. Coming off a 14-game injury hiatus, Davis played his sixth game of the season for Dallas, and fans had hoped for a revenge-filled showdown. But the game didn’t go his way, leaving a bittersweet reminder of the five-and-a-half seasons of bond he shared with LeBron in Los Angeles.

Brick Center shared a clip on X capturing the post-game scene as players headed to the locker rooms. LeBron could be seen dapping up Dallas’ Max Christie, hugging Kyrie Irving, and even greeting rookie Cooper Flagg with a casual dap. But Anthony Davis stood just beside Christie, seemingly frozen in his own thoughts, and neither he nor LeBron exchanged a glance.

The contrast was stark, leaving fans wondering: was AD deliberately giving LeBron the cold shoulder?

The chatter about Davis and LeBron ignoring each other isn’t exactly new. After Davis was traded midway through last season, a similar scene went viral back in April. The Lakers had just beaten the Mavericks 112-97, a game hyped not just because Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since the trade, but also because it marked AD’s first clash with his former teammates.

While Davis spoke to some players after the game, fans noticed he had zero interaction with LeBron.

Part of the suspicion stems from some media quotes attributed to Davis himself. The big man has repeatedly said he doesn’t buy the narrative around his trade secrecy, and many fans assumed he was indirectly referencing LeBron. “Everybody’s saying nobody knew and all this other s—. I just don’t believe it…” His words left room for interpretation.

Even Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss felt the need to clarify publicly that LeBron played no role in the trade that sent Davis to Dallas for Doncic. But fans weren’t totally convinced, having dubbed LeBron the league’s unofficial “LeGM” for his influence on roster moves.

But let’s not forget the bond LeBron and Davis built during their Lakers run. As LeBron once said, “He [AD] is the face [of the franchise].” Together, they hoisted the 2020 championship trophy, shared locker room laughs, and forged late-night friendships.

So does a trade really dissolve years of camaraderie?

Nope.

Davis and James: So much for the ‘beef’ theory

The clip floating around tells only half the story because it literally shows only half the moment. Anyone who actually watched the game live knows LeBron walked straight to AD and dapped him up before greeting anyone else on the bench.

That alone kills most of the they’re ignoring each other nonsense.

Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

And if that wasn’t enough, cameras had already caught a small but very real moment. As everyone shuffled into place for the opening tip, AD was just casually waiting near the scorer’s table.

Then LeBron strolled by and nudged him with a light hip-check. No hesitation, no tension, just two guys slipping back into an old rhythm.

The cameras zoomed in right on time, catching the moment perfectly: Davis grinning, LeBron cracking up. One tiny bump, two big smiles, and a whole lot of ‘yeah, they’re fine.’

Their history supports it as well. AD has openly said he’s “grateful to the city where my first ring came from,” while LeBron has called AD “one of my best friends.” Sure, the trade stung; no superstar breakup is painless, but the warmth between them hasn’t evaporated.

And if you want another little snippet that proves the friendship is still intact? Look at AD’s shoes. The man warmed up in Los Angeles wearing the LeBron 22, the same shoe Bron debuted during the Paris Olympics.

And this isn’t new; last season, while still a Laker, AD rocked the LeBron 21 “Carpe Diem,” a player-exclusive colorway with deep Kobe roots.

If someone’s friendship was broken, he’s probably not lacing up his guy’s signature sneakers on national TV.

The Davis-James bond? Still very intact.