Did Anthony Edwards Get Hurt Tonight? Update on Wolves Star’s Injury vs Thunder

Tonight’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder was the latest chapter in a rivalry that stretches back to last year’s Western Conference Finals, but one moment caught all the attention. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards exited for the locker room in the third quarter. Here’s what happened.

With about 35 seconds left in the third quarter, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the ball in his backcourt off an inbound, and was guarded by Edwards. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein then set a hard screen, which Edwards crashed into, falling to the ground while holding his head.

He stayed there for a few moments while the Thunder scored, and left for the locker room immediately after the Wolves called a timeout on the following possession.

However, things seem to be getting better: at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Edwards seemed back, even starting the period, which head coach Chris Finch usually doesn’t let him do.

This is a developing story.