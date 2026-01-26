Did Anthony Edwards Tell Stephen Curry to Demand a Trade? Fact-Checking Viral Conversation

The Golden State Warriors decimated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis for the first night of the back-to-back on Sunday as they won 111-85 courtesy of Stephen Curry’s 26-point performance. However, apart from the performances, what caught the eye was a claim on the internet which suggested Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards playfully asked Stephen Curry to ask for a trade to the Warriors and join him and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota.

Verdict: False.

A short clip of Anthony Edwards chatting with Stephen Curry gave gas to the chatter, but it ends there. The interaction was casual and friendly, with no evidence to support claims of Edwards pitching a move to Minnesota. Despite clear mutual respect, there is no real link between Curry and a potential switch from the Golden State Warriors to the Timberwolves.

What was shared online?

A post emerged across social media, including Facebook and also on X, suggesting that Anthony Edwards has asked Stephen Curry to ask for a trade to the Warriors to join him and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota.

The FB page named ‘Basketball Ground’ shared a collage from last night’s game with the caption: ‘Anthony Edwards joked and tried to recruit him, but

Curry

laughed as soon as he heard Rudy Gobert’s name.

The Warriors are in a precarious state this season, especially with Jimmy Butler‘s season-ending injury. While Steph is in his last few years in the league, the Dubs are presumably looking to add pieces to this roster to help him secure another Championship before hanging up his boots.

For now, they are eighth in the Western Conference, and given their scenario, a place in the play-in tournament would be more than reasonable for the Dubs. So there’s no question about the Warriors moving on from Steph or vice versa.

While the post on the internet became viral and was shared across social media platforms by several aggregator pages that generally spread such clickbait news and posts around the NBA. However, there’s not a single ounce of truth about the claims.

What have Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry said about each other

The Timberwolves and the Warriors faced each other in the Western Conference semifinals last season. Although the Wolves won the series and proceeded to the finals, Stephen Curry hailed Anthony Edwards and the Wolves ahead of the series.

“I watched a little bit of their first round series,” Curry told the media after Sunday’s game.

“He’s playing with supreme confidence. We know they had their run last year, they’re a new look with [Julius] Randle, but the same Ant who’s trying to take strides with every opportunity he gets. It’s gonna be a tough challenge, we know. We’ll have to send multiple bodies at him and figure out a game plan to go at him. They’re hot right now; they’ve been playing some great basketball the last couple of months. We’re excited that we have an opportunity to have some more basketball to play too.”

However, unfortunately, Steph suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the series, and eventually the Wolves closed it out in the first five games with a 4-1 scoreline. Following the win in Game 4, Anthony Edwards shared his appreciation for Curry.

“Trust me, I wish he could be out here to play against him, no matter how it goes,” Edwards said. “Just from working out with him in the summer. He’s the greatest shooter of all time.”

Before this playoff series, the two guards represented the USA at the Paris Olympics, where Ant grew an appreciation for Curry. He once playfully shared that he learned to never stop shooting from him.

“He was like, ‘You weren’t going to make, You were too open,'” Edwards revealed what Curry told him during the game after he sank a long-range three. “And I was like, ‘I ain’t never going to stop. Never stop shooting. I learned that from you this summer.”

What to watch out for?

As mentioned earlier, social media is a place where fake news and claims are manufactured every hour to gain traction. These fan pages mostly try to spin narratives around popular players and teams, and with the trade deadline around the corner, these things are bound to happen even more.

The fans should be more vigilant and should always check the source when coming across it on social media. Most of such trade news and even viral social media pieces are covered by all the reputed media organizations, so one should keep an eye on these websites.

Bottom Line

Both Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry are cornerstones for their respective franchises. Both teams are in a similar situation, with the Wolves in seventh and the Warriors in eighth. However, with all the injuries at Bay Arena, the Warriors need Stephen Curry to perform consistently more than ever as they aim to confirm a postseason spot for the ongoing season.

Even at 37, Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists per contest this season across 37 games while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. He continues to be the main man for the Dubs, and that’s probably going to be the case until the end of his illustrious career.