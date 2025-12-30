Did Atlanta Hawks Trade Trae Young to New York Knicks? Fact-Checking Viral Claim About All-Star Guard

Different trade rumours keep swirling every single day during the NBA trade window, and recently, the player who has been in the chatter has to be Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. Multiple sources have confirmed Atlanta Hawks’ interest in starting afresh with their young core, and in that scenario, given his contract scenario, trading him looks like a viable option. However, amidst the trade rumours, some are absolutely baseless and done for laughs on the internet.

The Hawks have lost seven consecutive games while sliding down to 10th position in the Eastern Conference. They went from being a competitive playoff outfit to a team struggling to hold on to a spot in the postseason. So in this situation, they need to address their weaknesses, and Young is their most valuable asset, hence a trade makes sense.

Did Atlanta Hawks Actually Trade Trae Young to New York Knicks?

While the Atlanta Hawks have shown interest in trading their All-Star guard, there’s no confirmation about him moving to the New York Knicks. None of the official social media handles of the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, or the NBA has confirmed the happening of the trade. So it is mostly for the online memes and laughs.

So for now, Trae Young continues to be a player of the Atlanta Hawks as the franchise continues to scout the market and look player who will improve their defensive situation before even thinking about flipping the 27-year-old.

Where Did the Viral Trae Young–Knicks Trade Claim Come From?

The viral trade of Trae Young moving to Madison Square Garden came from an X user named ‘NBA Centel’, a parody account of the imminent NBA Central. This account is mainly used to spread fake news, speculative rumours, and memes.

They shared an image of Trae Young with the caption “BREAKING: The Atlanta Hawks are trading Trae Young to the New York Knicks.”

Within hours, the post broke the internet, and most people mistakenly felt it was the official NBA Central page informing them the news of a trade. But it turned out to be completely baseless.

Are There Trade Rumors Involving Trae Young Right Now?

Trae Young, along with Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, is one of the hottest properties of the trade window this season. There are reasons why the Hawks are looking to trade the All-Star-level point guard.

Firstly, they are struggling to secure results this season, mainly due to their lack of size and inability to maintain good defense. While offense hasn’t been great either, with Young’s return from injury, things are expected to get better on that end.

Also, Young has a player option for 2026, and the Hawks want him to decide on his future as early as possible, as trading him avoids the risk of losing for nothing if he opts out of the player option.

The Hawks allegedly don’t see their future with the 27-year-old, and this is an opportunity to take a new in a different direction.

What Is Trae Young’s Current Status With the Hawks?

The rumours of Trae Young moving to the New York Knicks are completely false. While some franchises have shown interest in the point guard, the Hawks have yet to receive concrete trade offers as of now.

Therefore, Young remains an Atlanta Hawks star for now.