Did Bad Bunny Take a Shot Kawhi Leonard’s Aspiration Controversy in Super Bowl LX Halftime Show? Fact Checking Viral Footage

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl pushed culture. The Puerto Rican singer celebrated “love” without boundaries. All eyes were on his performance. Bad Bunny made it a party while paying homage to his homeland. However, did he also take a shot at Kawhi Leonard and the probe into his endorsement deal with Aspiration?

The music artist didn’t spare friends. He even took a slight jab at LeBron James during the performance. But did he step on Leonard’s toes when it wasn’t prompted? Let’s examine the claim.

Where did the Bad Bunny-Kawhi Leonard claim emerge?

Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl LX was a spectacle. He created an atmosphere that told not just his story, but every person in Puerto Rico. It included several bushes as props, which one fan interpreted to be a shot at Kawhi Leonard. In their tweet, the fan wrote, “Kawhi’s aspiration deal,” as people dressed as bushes raced to the field.

Over 750,000 people saw the tweet. And with Bunny taking a jab at LeBron James, it could look believable. But did the Grammy winner really try to take such an obvious slap at Kawhi Leonard’s situation?

Not really. Bad Bunny didn’t want to push anything against the Los Angeles Clippers star. The grassy background was part of his effort to showcase parts of Puerto Rico.

Specifically, Bad Bunny emerged from a sugarcane field. The people hurriedly running on the field were dressed as stalks that resembled those fields. Bad Bunny also had shaved ice stalls and local farmers to really shine the light on Puerto Rico. That was always the purpose behind creating the various props during his performance.

Did Bad Bunny take a shot at Kawhi Leonard’s Aspiration deal?

So, to answer the question, Bad Bunny didn’t try to diss Kawhi Leonard during his Super Bowl LX halftime performance. Rather, it was a celebration of culture from the place where he grew up. The connection with Leonard was only a joke prompted by the user. Aspiration, the now bankrupt company, promoted environmental sustainability through tree planting initiatives.

Leonard was signed to a four-year endorsement deal in 2022. However, Pablo Torre raised allegations of the Clippers possibly indulging in salary cap circumvention since there’s no proof of Kawhi Leonard appearing in any advertisement or promoting the company. The NBA is actively investigating the case.

Kawhi Leonard and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer have both claimed no wrongdoings on their end.