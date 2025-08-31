Did Clippers End Bogdan Bogdanovic’s EuroBasket Campaign Early? Nikola Jokic’s Serbia Suffers Major Blow

EuroBasket 2025 has already given us its fair share of drama, tight finishes, monster performances, and storylines that stretch beyond the court. For Serbia, a nation always in the mix for medals, the tournament started with the swagger of a contender. They blew past Estonia, fought through Portugal, and outlasted Latvia in front of 11,000 passionate fans in Riga. And of course, they had Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, reminding the world why he’s the most unstoppable big man alive.

But beneath those early wins, something shifted. Serbia’s 3-0 record tells one story. The truth behind it tells another. Their victories against Portugal (80-69) and Latvia (84-80) didn’t come easy. They came after setbacks, adjustments, and one moment that might have changed the course of their EuroBasket journey altogether.

That moment came on August 29, 2025.

Midway through Serbia’s game against Portugal, Bogdan Bogdanovic, the captain and emotional leader of the team, pulled up on a drive to the basket. After about 15 minutes of play, he grabbed the back of his thigh, limped off, and never came back. Fans in Arena Riga were left guessing, the Serbian bench looked unsettled, and the second half unfolded without its captain even on the sidelines.

At first, the whispers suggested something minor, tightness, maybe a tweak. But as the hours passed, the updates grew more serious. By the next day, the Serbian Basketball Federation and Meridian Sport confirmed the worst: Bogdan Bogdanovic had suffered a hamstring muscle tear. Additional tests on August 30 ruled him out for the rest of EuroBasket 2025.

Here’s where the story takes a sharp turn. Bogdanovic isn’t just Serbia’s captain, he’s also a guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, with a $16 million contract on the line for the 2025–26 NBA season. According to the federation, the decision was made in agreement with Bogdanovic and the Clippers to send him back to the United States for intensive therapy. The NBA’s insurance policy required U.S. medical staff to evaluate the injury and determine his recovery timeline.

That’s sparked debate: did the Clippers effectively “end” Bogdanovic’s EuroBasket early? On one hand, a hamstring tear is no small matter. Recovery can range from a week for a Grade 1 to six weeks or more for a Grade 3, meaning even Serbia’s best doctors couldn’t guarantee he’d be fit in time. On the other hand, fans can’t help but wonder, if this were Serbia’s call alone, would their captain still be around to at least try to play through the knockout rounds?

This isn’t just a name on a lineup sheet. In two appearances at EuroBasket 2025, Bogdan Bogdanovic averaged 20 minutes, 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, with an efficiency rating of 12.5. He’d already proven a steadying force in the backcourt. His scoring touch, ability to create off the dribble, and leadership as captain were irreplaceable.

Now, that’s gone.

Serbia’s depth has NBA-caliber players, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micic, and Nikola Milutinov, but Bogdanovic’s perimeter shooting (42.7% from three with the Clippers last season) and knack for clutch plays gave them a different edge. Younger players like Jovic and Ognjen Dobric will need to shoulder more, but can they replicate what Bogdanovic brought in high-pressure elimination games? That’s the gamble Serbia is forced into.

Jokic steps into the void created by Bogdan Bogdanovic

Of course, if there’s one player who thrives on carrying more, it’s Nikola Jokic. Just look at his numbers so far:

Against Portugal: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks in 23 minutes, shooting 8-of-10 from the field.



Against Latvia: A jaw-dropping career-high 39 points with 10 rebounds, including clutch baskets late to secure the win.



That’s the silver lining for Serbia. Jokic doesn’t just adapt, he dominates. In fact, two of his last three EuroBasket appearances have been double-doubles, and he’s hit that mark in six of his last seven international games. His ability to morph from facilitator to scorer is keeping Serbia’s medal hopes alive.

But even Jokic can’t do it all. Without Bogdan Bogdanovic, the load is heavier than ever.

To steady the ship, veteran guard Stefan Jovic has been named Serbia’s new captain. At 34, Jovic has seen it all: EuroBasket runs, Olympic finals, and countless high-pressure FIBA games. His leadership will matter as much as his playmaking. Serbia doesn’t just need points; they need belief, cohesion, and someone to rally around besides Jokic.

Coach Svetislav Pesic has praised the team’s chemistry, but the coming games against Czechia and beyond will put that optimism to the test.

For Serbia, Bogdan Bogdanovic’s absence doesn’t just threaten EuroBasket 2025. It raises questions about the future. He’s already battled hamstring issues, including tendinopathy, in October 2024. If these injuries persist, how does Serbia plan its strategy for the 2027 FIBA World Cup or beyond?

For the Clippers, the short-term pain of losing Bogdanovic in Europe could become a long-term gain. Sent back early, he now has weeks, maybe enough, to recover in time for training camp. If his rehab goes well, he’ll return to Los Angeles as a key bench scorer after averaging 11.4 points in 30 games last season.

So yes, Serbia may feel robbed of their captain. The Clippers, on the other hand, may feel relieved.

Serbia sits undefeated at 3-0, with Jokic playing some of the best basketball of his career. But the shadow of Bogdan Bogdanovic’s injury looms large. Losing your captain mid-tournament is more than a tactical problem; it’s a psychological one. How Serbia handles it could define whether they contend for gold or stumble out earlier than expected.

Now the question goes to you: do you think the Clippers were right to prioritize Bogdan Bogdanovic’s recovery in the U.S., or should he have stayed with Serbia to fight for EuroBasket glory, even with the risk?