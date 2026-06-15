Did De’Aaron Fox Unfollow the Spurs? Fans Speculate After Dreadful NBA Finals Performance

In June 2023, Damian Lillard’s Instagram activity became a story of its own. Fans noticed changes to his social media presence amid growing frustration with the Portland Trail Blazers, and every digital breadcrumb was dissected for clues about his future. Within months, the franchise icon was gone.

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NBA fans have learned to treat social media as a form of communication. A changed bio, a deleted photo, or an unfollow can spark speculation long before a player or team says anything publicly.

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That is exactly what happened this weekend when Fullcourtpass claimed De’Aaron Fox had unfollowed the San Antonio Spurs on Instagram. While fans quickly confirmed that Fox is not currently following the team’s official account, others questioned whether he had ever followed the Spurs in the first place. With no public record of Instagram follow history, the debate immediately shifted away from Instagram itself and toward a much bigger question: has the reaction to San Antonio’s Finals collapse changed how fans view Fox’s future with the franchise?

The uncertainty surrounding the claim is important. Unlike posts or photos, Instagram does not provide a public archive showing exactly when someone followed or unfollowed an account. As a result, there is currently no publicly available evidence proving that Fox recently unfollowed the Spurs rather than simply never following the account in the first place.

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Fans split between skepticism and frustration after Finals defeat

The first wave of reactions focused less on Fox and more on the validity of the claim itself.

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“Never followed them to begin with, yall just need clicks,” one fan wrote. However, not everyone was interested in debating Instagram mechanics. Another group of fans viewed the controversy through the lens of San Antonio’s collapse in the Finals.

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“Good for him because the whole team messed up and everyone wants to blame him for the loss.”

That perspective reflects the reality of how the series unfolded. While Fox struggled offensively, the Spurs also squandered multiple significant leads throughout the Finals. The most painful collapse came in Game 4, when San Antonio let a massive advantage slip away before falling 107-106 and effectively losing control of the series.

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Johnson has repeatedly pushed back against criticism directed solely at Fox. Before Game 5, he joked, “I don’t get into social media. I think I’ve probably been fired 212 times, and we’ve traded Fox 72 times.” He then doubled down on his confidence in the veteran guard, adding, “De’Aaron Fox will have the basketball in his hands at the end of the game tomorrow, and I have nothing but the utmost confidence that he is going to deliver.”

For many fans, that context makes it difficult to place the blame solely on Fox. Others went even further, arguing that Fox’s performance should be viewed through the lens of the ankle injury he battled throughout the postseason.

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“Mind you he was playing injured and he got fouled on that ONE shot. If you think hes the reason they lost the series yall dont know ball.”

Fox’s supporters point to the high ankle sprain he suffered during the Western Conference Finals, an injury that forced him to miss crucial games against Oklahoma City before he returned for the Finals. The injury visibly affected the burst and downhill pressure that normally define his game.

The statistical decline was significant. After averaging 18.6 points per game during the regular season, Fox managed just 12.8 points per game in the Finals while shooting 34.3% from the field and 25% from three-point range. Those numbers fueled criticism, but they also arrived while he was attempting to play through an injury that likely would have sidelined him during the regular season.

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As often happens in the NBA, discussions about one issue eventually turned into discussions about roster construction.

One particularly harsh reaction read: “Bro got tired of seeing Victor Wembanyama accomplish more in one year than he has his entire career.”

The comment may be extreme, but it reflects the reality of modern expectations in San Antonio. Wembanyama has rapidly become the face of the franchise and one of the league’s most dominant young stars. Every major decision the Spurs make is now viewed through the lens of maximizing his championship window.

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Ironically, Wembanyama himself has consistently voiced support for Fox. Following the Finals run, he described Fox as an “experienced guy that we’ve always been able to turn to when we need it” and credited him for bringing veteran leadership and stability to one of the league’s youngest contenders.

Fox himself has repeatedly spoken about the challenges of learning to play alongside Wembanyama.

Fox has openly acknowledged the adjustment process. During the postseason, he explained that playing alongside Wembanyama requires “re-learning spacing” because of the defensive attention the French superstar commands. “Playing with Victor is unlike anything else,” Fox said. “You have to completely re-learn spacing because his gravity is so massive.”

Those comments suggest a relationship still evolving rather than one heading toward an inevitable breakup.

Yet that hasn’t stopped fans from proposing dramatic solutions.

“Fox going to Houston for Fred VanVleet,” another fan suggested.

Trade proposals have become increasingly common since the Finals loss, fueled by Dylan Harper’s emergence and Fox’s disappointing numbers during the championship series.

Harper averaged roughly 18 points per game during the Finals while shooting nearly 50% from the field, including a 25-point performance in the closeout loss. His emergence has led some fans and analysts to wonder how San Antonio’s long-term backcourt hierarchy should look alongside Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

The contrast between Harper’s efficiency and Fox’s struggles became one of the defining storylines of the Finals, even if the organization has shown no public indication that it is reconsidering its long-term commitment to Fox.

However, the situation is far more complicated than a simple social-media rumor or one disappointing playoff series.

The Spurs acquired Fox at the 2025 trade deadline specifically to accelerate Wembanyama’s championship timeline. Months later, they reinforced that commitment by signing him to a four-year extension worth approximately $229 million. The move signaled that San Antonio viewed Fox not as a short-term experiment, but as a foundational piece of its long-term vision.

The organization spent months building around the idea that Fox’s speed, experience, and shot creation could accelerate the team’s rise from contender to champion.

That vision does not disappear overnight.

History suggests patience is often required when star partnerships are formed. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade needed a full season before reaching championship-level chemistry in Miami, while Kyle Lowry endured years of playoff criticism before helping lead Toronto to a title in 2019. Fair or not, Fox now finds himself navigating a similar period of scrutiny after the most disappointing series of his career.

Whether Fox actually unfollowed the Spurs may never be conclusively answered. What is clear, however, is that the reaction says far more about the aftermath of the Finals than it does about Instagram.

Just a few months ago, Fox was being celebrated as the veteran guard capable of helping unlock Wembanyama’s championship window. Today, after an injury-plagued Finals performance, every missed shot, every contract discussion, and every social-media breadcrumb is being viewed through a completely different lens.

The Instagram post may have started the conversation. The real debate is whether a five-game stretch played on a compromised ankle should outweigh everything that came before it: the trade package San Antonio surrendered, the $229 million extension it handed out, the chemistry Fox and Wembanyama spent months building, and the belief that this partnership could help deliver championships. That question, not Instagram, is what fans are really arguing about.