Did Draymond Green Have a Secret Son? Fact-Checking High School Player’s Viral Claim

NBA players have often been in the mix of speculation and online controversy, especially when it comes to their personal lives. Be it dating rumours or other aspects of their families, the fans are most interested in knowing more about their favourite superstars. Recently, Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green has been questioned for a new online rumour where, apparently, a high-school basketball player has made tall claims linking him to the Warriors star.

Draymond Green has attained a legendary status for the Golden State Warriors, as he has been with the Dubs ever since they drafted him back in 2012. Since then, he has won four rings with the team while also making several records and winning the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award. He has continued his consistent performances this season, racking up 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. The Warriors will hope that these online rumours won’t hinder his performances on the court.

What is the Viral Claim about Draymond, and how did it start?

The viral claim about Draymond Green is that one high school basketball player has claimed that Green used to date his mother, signifying that he is his child. The post also read that Green had denied such claims.

However, it seems like a baseless rumour done to spread misinformation and gain traction online. Even the image of the kid in the post looks like it was morphed with the help of AI, and all the claims are baseless.

The rumours were spread by a fan account on X known as ‘Hoops’, who posted an alleged image of the kid along with a small image of Draymond with the caption, “A high school baller said his mother used to date Draymond Green, but Draymond denied that the player is his child.”

While taking a deeper dive into the account, it seems like a fan account which posts a lot of random things around American sports, starting from betting, team news, and rumours.

What do we know about Draymond Green’s kids?

Draymond Green is a father to four kids – Olive, Draymond Jr., Cash and Hunni. The former Defensive Player of the Year and his wife, Hazel Renee, have a child each from their previous relationships, and they share two. Green has always mentioned that despite being a fierce competitor on the court, his family and especially his kids keep him grounded and allow him the opportunity to reflect on his life.

Olive Jay is the senior-most among his kids. She was born on Nov. 6, 2014, to Hazel Renee and former NBA player Jacob Pullen. Despite not being her biological father, Green shares a great bond with Olive. Next in line is Draymond Jamal Green Jr, who is also known as DJ. He was born on Dec. 22, 2016, to Green and Jelissa Hardy. DJ is famous for his multiple press conference appearances with his dad.

Five-year-old Cash Green is Draymond and Hazel’s first kid together. She shares a very playful and adorable bond with her other siblings, especially DJ. In March 2024, she was seen with DJ during Draymond’s post-game interview, which they interrupted, and the scene was adored by fans all over the internet.

Lastly, Draymond and Hazel welcomed their second child together when Hunni Green was born in December 2023. She also supports her dad at basketball games. Following a win in November 2024, Draymond walked off the court with Hunni in his arms as he introduced her to his teammates.

Fact-Check Verdict — Is the Secret Son Rumour True?

The entire rumour surrounding a high school basketball player claiming to be Draymond Green’s secret son appears to be fake. The source of the post is not trustable and neither has the news been published by any other organisations. It is a post that was probably created with the help of AI, likely for the sake of cheap thrills and internet traction.

In an era where social media thrives on virality over verification, episodes like this serve as a reminder of how easily misinformation can spiral around high-profile athletes. For Draymond Green, whose personal life has largely remained grounded and transparent, the rumor holds no weight beyond the fleeting attention it generated online. With no credible sourcing, no corroboration, and clear signs of digital manipulation, the claim fades as quickly as it surfaced. Ultimately, Green’s focus remains where it has always been, on his family and his role with the Warriors, while this baseless speculation is best left behind in the internet’s long list of manufactured narratives.