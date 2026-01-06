Did Emily Ratajkowski Get Banned From Madison Square Garden? Explaining Her Nets Game Appearance

Madison Square Garden is one of the, if not the most famous, arenas in the NBA. So, as you’d expect, attending events at the Garden is quite coveted. More so, getting the best experience—sitting courtside along the MSG floor—is something superstar Emily Ratajkowski is about to learn about the hard way.

The model, who seemed to be a Knicks fan and was even spotted at several of the franchise’s games, including the November 24, 2023, thriller against the Miami Heat, was recently spotted at a Brooklyn Nets matchup. Ratajkowski was seen wearing a stunning deep crimson top and dark trousers, stealing some of the spotlight from the game. But why?

Well, some believe that this is because she was banned from the MSG after what she did during her most recent appearance. Meanwhile, others believe that she was never a real Knicks supporter to begin with. However, that’s just what the fans think right now and probably not the truth. So what actually is the case then?

Is there any official confirmation of a ban on MSG?

Well, that’s a bit complex. As we mentioned, Emily Ratajkowski was last seen attending the New York Knicks’ matchup against the Miami Heat on Black Friday three years ago. However, here’s where things get a bit interesting. That’s because Ratajkowski, who was with her model friend Irina Shayk, left the game early, in what can only be described as the best Knicks matchup that season.

After all, the storied franchise came back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Heat, 100-98. Although there was no official word back then. But according to Page Six of the New York Post, the model was denied comped seats to a New York Rangers game. As expected, many linked this denial to her early exit on November 24, 2023.

“Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers, but she was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time,” an MSG spokesperson told Page Six. Now, the decision likely has to do with the exposure and pomp of the seats rather than the level of fandom of those who are using them.

Has Emily Ratajkowski been restricted or removed from any MSG Event?

Now, although Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t offered comped tickets for the Rangers game, there’s not much clarity on whether this is a ban or not. But taking into account her recent appearance at the Brooklyn Nets game, where the franchise decided to clean up its act and snap its three-game losing streak, it is safe to assume that she won’t be returning to the MSG anytime soon.

More so, because she might see this gesture by the MSG as disrespect towards her. In fact, her recent appearance might be a seeming indication of where her true allegiance lies. After all, it’s been years since she last attended a game at the venue. Nonetheless, while more details about this alleged “ban” emerge, it is only right to look back at Emily Ratajkowski’s most recent appearances at the iconic venue.

Has Emily Ratajkowski attended MSG recently?

As we already mentioned, Emily Ratajkowski most recently attended the New York Knicks’ matchup against the Miami Heat in November 2023. However, apart from that lone glimpse, there have been several occasions of her being in attendance at the iconic venue. Ratajkowski also made the news when she attended a Knicks matchup with Pete Davidson back in 2022.

She also attended a couple more games in 2022 and 2023 between the Knicks and the Nets and the Knicks and the Heat. However, since that incident between her and the New York Rangers, Ratajkowski has not been seen inside the MSG. Now, whether that’s because of the ban or just due to the fact that she doesn’t want to enter the arena, only she can clear that.