Did ESPN Accidentally Leak LeBron James’ Move to Warriors?

For roughly 30 minutes on Wednesday, one headline on ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption podcast created far more buzz than the episode itself.

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For roughly 30 minutes on Wednesday, ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption podcast was published across major platforms with the title: “Steph Curry Behind LeBron’s Stunning Warriors Decision? Kawhi is Back…?” Yet when listeners pressed play, they didn’t hear a discussion about LeBron James or the Golden State Warriors at all.

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Instead, the episode focused on the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game and Kawhi Leonard, prompting fans to question whether ESPN had accidentally revealed something it wasn’t supposed to or whether it was simply a publishing mistake.

In this context, an X user @PackripEwing wrote: “Did ESPN just leak LeBron to the Warriors? Today’s PTI episode has nothing to do with Steph and LeBron, but a producer labeled the podcast with this title????”

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The user later added:

“Podcast released 30 min ago and the headline isn’t anywhere else and it’s legit not a discussion during the PTI episode, very odd….”

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In another reply, however, he suggested ESPN may simply have uploaded the wrong title ahead of a future episode, leaving open the possibility that the discrepancy was an internal publishing error rather than an accidental leak.

As screenshots spread across Reddit and X, former ESPN Cleveland reporter Brad Stainbrook weighed in with a more measured assessment.

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“As someone who works in sports media… Things like this happen. BUT. This is the story of the summer. I highly doubt multiple people at ESPN know, if any honestly. If multiple people do, it would be leaked by now. Especially if a PTI producer knows.”

The available evidence also points toward a technical publishing issue rather than an editorial slip. According to the podcast’s publishing timeline, the incorrect title appeared across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM and ESPN’s Podcenter shortly after the episode was uploaded before later being replaced with “Argentina STUNS England in World Cup Semi Final.” Because podcast directories refresh at different intervals, the original headline remained visible on some third-party platforms even after ESPN updated its RSS feed.

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A full review of the episode further undercuts the leak theory. The roughly 24-minute show never discussed a potential Warriors move for James. Instead, Tony Kornheiser and guest host Frank Isola spent most of the program covering Argentina’s World Cup semifinal victory, MLB All-Star festivities and the Kawhi Leonard investigation, with only a brief closing mention of LeBron regarding the Philadelphia 76ers, not Stephen Curry or Golden State.

While the metadata error appears to have fueled the speculation rather than confirmed it, the Warriors themselves remain part of the broader conversation surrounding James’ future, and Stephen Curry has done little to hide where he stands.

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Stephen Curry makes enticing offer to LeBron James

For most of the mid-2010s, Stephen Curry vs LeBron James made headlines in the world of basketball. They faced off against each other in four NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors emerged victorious three times. But that’s one side of the league. On the other side, both icons have shared the floor together as teammates in the NBA All-Star and even created magic that led to Team USA’s gold-medal stint in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Steph wants his dear friend to keep all this in mind and think wisely. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Warriors icon made his clearest public case yet for James to come to the Bay. “The Bay: We know how to win, beautiful weather, great golf. I know he’s into that. We just know how to play basketball, and I think that he would enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way,” Steph said.

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Whether the headline resulted from a metadata mix-up or a routine publishing mistake may never be publicly explained, as ESPN quietly corrected the podcast title without issuing a statement. But for roughly half an hour, a technical error collided with the NBA’s biggest offseason storyline, creating enough confusion to convince thousands of fans they had just witnessed one of sports media’s biggest accidental leaks.