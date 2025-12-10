Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Buy $14.1M House in NY? Fact-Checking Viral Claim About Bucks Star Preparing for Knicks Trade

New York is starting to believe the pieces are falling into place. In the offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly focused only on the New York Knicks. Now, with the Milwaukee Bucks struggling, he and his agent have reopened talks about his future. With pressure building in Milwaukee, one tweet has suddenly convinced Knicks fans that Antetokounmpo could be on his way to New York.

A tweet from an X user, @BigKnickEnergy_, claims the Bucks superstar purchased a $14.1 million house in New York. There’s nothing false about that. Antetokounmpo did splurge to buy a 28-unit residential property at 111 Clarkson Avenue in Brooklyn. However, it’s vital to read between the lines.

Why would Giannis Antetokounmpo buy a multi-family residential building for himself? The purchase is a real estate investment to diversify his portfolio and keep a steady cash flow. As an athlete, it’s important to have various business avenues to manage life after one’s professional career. Antetokounmpo is doing the same.

Moreover, it’s already been reported that the two-time MVP isn’t living with his family as of right now.

According to multiple outlets, his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and their children have permanently relocated to a luxurious house in Greece, Antetokounmpo’s home. Hence, investing in such a lavish New York apartment wouldn’t really make much sense. Even if it did, such information wouldn’t exactly go public.

Antetokounmpo made the purchase on November 18, 2025, as clearly stated in the post shared. That would mean this was well before his current meeting with the Bucks delegation to discuss his future. His future, though, still seems to be on thin ice. With the Bucks’ talisman currently injured, the team has the burden to find success on the court to sway his loyalty again.

If they can’t, is New York still a viable option?

The Knicks are reportedly not pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo anymore

During the offseason, when the Giannis Antetokounmpo fever was running wild, the Knicks did reportedly make a ‘real’ offer to the Bucks. The two sides couldn’t agree on the terms. But now, that opportunity has presented itself again. This time, it’s the Knicks that don’t want to shuffle their core to acquire the generational superstar.

“From a Knicks perspective, they like their team right now. They like where they’re at 20-plus games in. They’re excited about what they’ve seen so far,” Ian Begley reported.

Furthermore, amidst Shams Charania’s reporting that Antetokounmpo’s agent is discussing their future, the Greek Freak seems committed to finishing the season with the Bucks. According to Chris Haynes, the 30-year-old recently met with his teammate to discuss the ongoing rumors. His message to them was to shut off the outside noise.

Haynes also previously reported that Antetokounmpo is willing to run through a wall and find a way to make things work with the Bucks. The former Finals MVP has been fighting the temptations of possibly leaving his NBA home for the past few months. However, for now, it seems his focus is to recover from his calf ailment and rejoin his teammates as soon as possible.

The 9-time All-Star has been in imperious touch this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, while shooting a career-high 63.9% from the field. He wants to go through the trenches with the current core before deciding his future. With Charania noting that a conclusion should arrive in a few weeks, the drama around Antetokounmpo will only intensify depending on the Bucks’ results without their star.

Do you think Antetokounmpo will shift teams or remain with the Bucks? Let us know your views in the comments below.