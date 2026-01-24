Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Get Hurt Tonight? Bucks Star Abruptly Heads to Tunnel vs Nuggets

The Milwaukee Bucks are on national television tonight, facing the Denver Nuggets as part of the NBA’s AWS Rivals Week, but one key presence was missing. Viewers who joined early would’ve seen superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo make an odd maneuver, seemingly exiting the game early, before something weird happened.

With about 3:55 left in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo walked off in the direction of the tunnel, seemingly heading to the locker room. However, he immediately turned around, sitting on the bench with an ice pack on his ankle, eventually checking back into the game with about 7:30 left in the second quarter.

However, he has looked oddly out of sorts, going 1/4 from the field in the second, so he might be playing through an injury. There’s no announcement from the Bucks yet on his status, so all we can do is speculate. Expect to hear more on this after the game, either from the team or the man himself.

All this comes in the middle of a turbulent season for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The team is currently 18-25, and clearly not good enough to contend for a title like they have for the last few years, and apart from him, roster has struggled. Without him, the team is a horrid 3-11 on the season, and things are getting worse.

Just days ago, after their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he publicly called out his teammates, telling reporters:

“Not playing hard. Not playing hard. We do not do the right thing. Not play to win, not playing together. Our chemistry is not there. Guys are being selfish. Guys are trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team.”

Things seem to clearly be heading in the direction of a separation, but only time will tell how things end.

League-Wide Belief Tells a Different Story Than Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Public Words

Around the league, the conversation about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks has clearly headed towards that of a trade. Now, rival front offices are monitoring their status closely, highlighted ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“I don’t really want to antagonize the Bucks fans,” he said on NBA Today. “It’s almost like a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get divorced. They don’t know if they’re going to get divorced by Easter, if they’re going to get divorced by July 4th, but in the league, the teams do believe this is going to be a divorce.”

This belief persists despite comments made by both Antetokounmpo and Bucks head coach Doc Rivers indicating that the Greek forward is committed to the team’s betterment. However, recent actions from the Bucks superstar are making those comments harder to defend.

For now, the team is keeping a firm grip on the situation, and according to Windhorst, are not entertaining calls for Antetokounmpo, instead choosing to initiate any conversation themselves. The organization is trying to maintain control, whether it be to buy time or preserve leverage, but the belief of a rift between the two parties has only continued to grow.