Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Purchase 6-Figure Property in California? Fact-Checking Viral Claim

Even before the season began, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future was in question away from Wisconsin. But that’s not the only business of the Bucks superstar that has dominated the news. The 2x MVP has broadened his portfolio by investing in multiple properties. Eventually, this gets tied as a sign of the Greek Freak finally ending his 12-year association with Milwaukee. So, now check the latest rumor based on another property purchase news.

“Sources tell me Giannis just closed on a $450K real estate property in Antioch, CA.” This isn’t ESPN’s Shams Charania breaking the news. It’s a Twitter account of a Warriors fan with over 150k followers. This post is to troll amid escalating trade speculation linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Golden State Warriors.

With the trade deadline approaching on February 5, the Dub Nation is looking to get the deal done. But till now, no verified reports confirm any California property bought by Giannis. This tweet was done to hop onto the recent trend when Antetokounmpo’s name was linked with teams multiple times after different property purchases emerged.

Last week, Giannis and his family investment group purchased a newly built residential complex on Chicago’s South Side, further broadening their property portfolio. The total value of the transaction amounted to $21 million. As part of the financing structure, Old National Bank provided $11 million in funding, supporting completion of the acquisition.

The development, known as Harmony Apartments, was completed in 2024 and includes 56 residential units spread across four interconnected buildings. Soon, the trade news about Chicago being in forefront, or Giannis inclined towards the Bulls, emerged. These two things are separate professional decisions that currently have no links to each other. Another investment decision that got the fans excited was made a few months ago.

The 2x MVP purchased a multifamily apartment complex in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood for approximately $14.1 million (part of a larger $25 million two-building deal). Fueling speculation that the investment signaled interest in joining the New York Knicks. But a close source put those rumors to rest.

“They are trying to portray that Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading to a New York team. That’s why they’re claiming he’s buying properties there,” a person from his inner circle stated. “The reports about purchasing an apartment building in Brooklyn are not accurate in the way they’re being presented.” In the past several months, Antetokounmpo and his team have invested more than $69 million in 186 apartments across Chicago, Brooklyn, and Wisconsin.

Since the Bucks star’s exit remains a talking point, any small speculation can lead to a full-blown headline.

Can the Warriors actually trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In December, the 10x All-Star proudly said, “There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say, ‘I want a trade.’” Yet the speculation of his exit from the Bucks refused to die down. But let’s not forget that the Warriors are angling for a move.

The Golden State apparently is facing a “now or never” moment in its pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are listening to offers and made counteroffers for a premier young player and draft picks for the Greek Freak. Yes, the Warriors can fulfill those demands. They have the draft capital, with outright firsts in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032, plus swap rights extending across seven seasons.

They also have young rotation pieces in Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks don’t have an available first-round pick to trade for. Their 2027, 2029, and 2031 first-rounders all belong to the Brooklyn Nets. Without draft capital or young stars, they would need to trade two or three players in their starting lineup, most likely OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and/or Karl-Anthony Towns.

One big issue is that Giannis is sidelined with a right calf injury and is expected to miss the majority of February. It’s possible teams could wait to officially trade for him until the offseason because of injury concerns. Meaning, the Greek superstar will be in Wisconsin post-deadline, something that even the head coach, Doc Rivers, hinted at.