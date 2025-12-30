brand-logo
Did Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga For Anthony Davis? Fact Checking Viral News

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:34 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The NBA trade season unofficially started on December 15, and everyone’s waiting for the first notifications to hit their phones. As fans eagerly await the news of transactions, one post stood out in particular, centering on Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis heading to the Golden State Warriors.

One viral post claimed to list out the entire transaction, exchanging Davis for Warriors players Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody. Unfortunately, this post is false. As of now, the trade is not real, especially with no official sources corroborating the story.

The problem with this trade that clearly proves it is false is that Kuminga cannot be traded by the Warriors until January 15th, due to the contract he signed in the offseason. Due to the Warriors holding Bird rights and his contract being more than 120% greater than last year, Kuminga only becomes eligible to trade in January instead of December.

This hasn’t stopped the rumor from feeling real, though. The Warriors have openly been searching for frontcourt help to help take the pressure off veteran forward Draymond Green, and Davis is the exact kind of player they need. Golden State’s young trio represents the kind of return package that fans might assume that the Mavs could land.

Another hint that the post was false was the source who posted it. One look at the profile shows a variety of fake news, with one of the only real posts being the recent Mo Bamba signing to the Toronto Raptors. All of this leaves the claims where it started: loud, viral, and with no support behind it.

The Warriors Want Anthony Davis, But The Mavs aren’t Buying What They’re Selling

The Golden State Warriors are searching for answers following a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting at 16-16 for the #8 seed. Everything points to one direction: better center-play. Draymond Green is still serviceable, but as the team tries to stay relevant in a crowded Western Conference,  the front office is looking for ways to stabilize the team without getting rid of what remains of their championship core.

article-image

Imago

The final connecting word came from veteran insider Chris Haynes, who reported on NBA on Prime:

“I was told they’re contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis… The Warriors are really trying to figure out ways to assure themselves that they have a real dominant, defensive dominant starting center going into the second half of the season.”

Haynes previously reported that the Warriors were looking for a rim-running big man who could catch lobs to create vertical spacing, immediately propelling them into the top tier of contenders.

Unfortunately, Dallas is not intrigued by whatever Golden State has to offer, which means that any real offer would need the Warriors to involve a third team, or acquire additional assets via trade. Their salary cap and limited trade capital leaves very little room for any simple solutions, and the Mavs have absolutely no incentive to move Davis unless they like the return package.

For now, the idea of this trade highlights the need the Warriors have to improve in any way possible, before it’s too late.

