Did Jalen Duren Diss His Ex-Girlfriend on PlaqueBoyMax’s Stream? Fact-Checking the Viral Video

The Detroit Pistons are enjoying their best season in a long time and are attracting renewed attention from all corners of the media. It’s in this backdrop that Pistons center Jalen Duren might have been caught up in a controversy involving a past partner and a line that quickly spiraled out of control.

In a clip from a livestream hosted by internet personality and rapper PlaqueBoyMax, a song recorded by Duren on stream was played, containing the following lyrics:

“And if you keep grinding, she gonna act right. And I lost my b—- to a d—. I said, f— it, she can have her. And she gonna do s— I don’t. And she gonna touch s— I won’t. It’s nothing to get another one.”

Fans immediately began speculating whether the words referred to a specific ex-girlfriend of Duren‘s, and social media lit up as clips of the song began circulating.

However, so far, there’s no evidence that Duren was referencing a specific relationship. No one was named in the performance, and like many rap verses, his bars could just be exaggeration, storytelling, or just plain creative expression instead of something that actually happened to him.

Publicly, Duren has made it clear that he’s single and focused on basketball. After drawing attention for his SLAM magazine cover that led to fans labeling him as one of the NBA’s most attractive players, he told Us Weekly that he was “shocked” by the reaction. He did, however, maintain that he was “just focusing on myself and my career right now,” suggesting that there’s no relationship he’s referencing.

In the past, many have speculated that he was involved with WNBA star Angel Reese, but both of them have denied the rumors.

Why the Jalen Duren-PlaqueBoyMax Clip Took Off Online, Despite His Own Words

Jalen Duren has not been shy in admitting that things aren’t going too well for him romantically. In a recent Pistons social media video, him and teammate Cade Cunningham went back and forth, joking about their relationship status with basketball terms like “airball,” “double dribble,” and “shot clock violation.” Cunningham then added that their “love lives ain’t going too well,” indicating that both of them are single, and definitely not a part of dramatic public breakups.

In spite of this, part of the reason the clip exploded is the platform itself. PlaqueBoyMax’s streams regularly generate viral moments, especially when he features guests like NBA players.

Duren’s rising profile also adds to the fire, because with the increased media attention, magazine covers, and a growing presence off the court, anything he says in an unfiltered setting is going to be a target of amplified scrutiny. A bar like the one from the Pistons star might have passed from an unknown artist, but became headline material because of who delivered it.

The clip is real, the lyrics are real, but the narrative of an ex-girlfriend seems driven by social media than anything else. Until Duren clarifies otherwise, it’s just a performance, not a personal reveal.