Did Jayson Tatum Reveal Second Son, Dylan’s Identity? Fact-Checking the Viral Claim

With the March Madness finally alive, so are commercials. One of them saw Jayson Tatum partner with AT&T. The Celtics star is seated in his home and found a moment to share with his son. However, this wasn’t Deuce. In the commercial, JT shares a clip of his son ‘Dylan’ getting his first dunk.

However, is he actually the father of this Dylan? Let’s debunk the viral claim.

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Is Dylan Jayson Tatum’s second son?

All the signs in the commercial showed Jayson Tatum sharing a heartwarming moment with Dylan. The child wore a Duke jersey, Tatum’s alma mater. The Celtics cornerstone is seen phoning his mother to show Dylan performing his first dunk on a child’s hoop. However, that isn’t really Jayson Tatum’s son. His name also isn’t Dylan.

The child in question is actually Amias Rocklin. He’s a child actor represented by Paloma Model & Talent, according to his Instagram page. It was also there that an update was shared of Amias Rocklin bagging his first commercial with Jayson Tatum.

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The post reads, “Amias starred in his first commercial with @att starring @jaytatum0 and @arturocastrop. Ted nudges Jayson Tatum to share his son’s first dunk with Grandma aka “BB”, proving the best moments are even better when everyone’s connected. Because when the connection matters, it has to be AT&T”.

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Hence, this isn’t actually Tatum’s son. Amias is only playing the role of JT’s son in AT&T’s commercial for March Madness.

How many children does Jayson Tatum have?

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To date, Jayson Tatum has only one known son. You might be familiar with Deuce, the Celtics star’s eight-year-old son. He was born on December 6, 2017, only months after Jayson Tatum was drafted with the third overall pick in the NBA. While Tatum has kept the details private, reports suggest his mother is Toriah Lachell, Tatum’s high school girlfriend.

Deuce has become quite famous by being by his father’s side during NBA games. He’s almost an unofficial mascot for the Boston Celtics. Tatum’s son is often sitting courtside and even accompanies his father into the Celtics locker room. He’s made some funny memories, such as refusing to dap Jayson Tatum’s former teammate Grant Williams. He also had a thrilling time during the 2024 NBA Finals, when Tatum captured his first NBA championship.