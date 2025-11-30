brand-logo
Did Jimmy Butler Get Hurt? Injury Update After Warriors-Pelicans

BySiddharth Rawat

Nov 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

feature-image

The crowd at Chase Center was given a big scare tonight, as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans, with one moment causing concern. Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s star forward, took a hard fall in the first half and went to the bench, with the crowd holding their breath. However, he finished the game well, and afterwards, head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on his condition.

During the postgame conference, Kerr was asked about Jimmy’s condition following the fall. “I’m sure he’ll be sore tomorrow,” the coach joked. “I said, ‘What hurts?’ And he said, ‘Everything.’ And I said, ‘Me, too, but I’m 60, so I’m supposed to be hurting.'”

So, given the light mood around his status, the injury is likely not anything major, and should be resolved in a day or two of rest, which is great news for the Warriors, who are already struggling with injuries to start the season. They missed both Stephen Curry and Al Horford tonight, and De’Anthony Melton and Jonathan Kuminga are still sidelined from previous injuries.

