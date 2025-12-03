Did Jimmy Butler Get Hurt Tonight vs Thunder? Warriors Star Stays In Locker Room for Second Half

The understaffed Warriors just got more understaffed, and it happened against the defending champions no less. The Golden State Warriors were already in a tough spot going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder without Stephen Curry on Tuesday night. The anxiety spiked when Jimmy Butler was initially listed as questionable with a left gluteal contusion before the game, only for him to be cleared shortly before tip-off.

Midway through the second quarter, Butler stumbled along the baseline, lost his shoe and limped off, heading to the locker room during a timeout before briefly returning to finish the half. He did not come back out for the start of the third quarter, with Gary Payton II taking his place in the lineup, and he was nowhere to be seen on the bench.

As the Warriors’ bench mounted a comeback and cut what had been a 22-point deficit down to three, they trailed just 91-88 heading into the fourth quarter.

The update finally came before the fourth began: Butler had been ruled out for the rest of the night with a sore left knee. After the game, Kerr admitted he wasn’t aware of the severity of the injury. “He hurt his knee, left knee. I don’t know anything more,” he said in the post-game press conference. “I didn’t even know until I got out there and I was drawing up a play with a minute to go, and somebody came in the huddle, said Jimmy’s down in the training room. Then Rick (Celebrini) told me a few minutes later that he was gonna be out for the rest of the half.”

Now we need to keep an eye out for a report on the severity of his knee injury.

Warriors’ Injury Woes Mount with Jimmy Butler

If Butler is out for long, it would mean a huge setback for the Warriors right now. Stephen Curry is ruled out till his quadriceps injury is re-evaluated in a week. Al Horford and Trayce Jackson Davis were ruled out ahead of the game.

Butler finished with six points, three rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes on 2-of-7 shooting, after gutting through the earlier glute issue from the Pelicans game. Despite the shorthanded push, the Warriors fell 124-112 to a Thunder team that improved to 21-1 and continues to look every bit like a reigning champion.

Fans are starting to post about the signs they saw. Apparently, Butler started out the game favoring one leg. His limp got worse as the game progressed before his exit.

He’s played previous games this season through some back soreness. Other times he’s had to rest out games. Butler has bolstered the Warriors offense significantly, evident with the team’s 139.4 offensive rating with him on the floor, including a net +81 rating this season.

Now Butler joins Curry on injury watch. Fans can only hope he returns before Steph.