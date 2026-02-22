Did Kevin Durant Fire Boardroom Employees for Leaking Burner Account Message? Details on Star’s Ruthless Move

In the wake of a damaging burner account scandal, Kevin Durant has made a move that’s being viewed as either a calculated business decision or a swift act of retaliation. The timing of the firings has fueled speculation of a ruthless act of revenge, but the reality behind the Boardroom shake-up may be far more complex than a leaked message.

Now, shortly after brushing off reporters regarding this topic, the deputy editor of The Huffington Post, Philip Lewis, has revealed that the Slim Reaper has laid off staff from his media company, the Boardroom, which he co-founded with his agent Rich Kleiman.

“Boardroom, the sports, media, and entertainment brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, has eliminated its full-time editorial team,” Lewis wrote on X. The timing of this news has led many to believe that these firings are related to the burner account controversy.

Did Kevin Durant fire the Boardroom employees for leaking information?

Early rumors linked the layoffs to the burner account controversy – some even speculated it was retaliation or a leak from inside Boardroom. But Randall Williams, a former Boardroom employee and now a Bloomberg reporter, set the record straight on X: “As a former Boardroomer and a reporter for Bloomberg now, I can confirm the folks laid off at Boardroom have nothing to do with the (alleged) burner account linked to KD,” Randall Williams tweeted.

Boardroom itself later clarified: it wasn’t shutting down editorial work. Instead, they parted ways with three writers as part of a strategic “evolution,” a shift in focus rather than a collapse. The timing may have raised eyebrows, but the moves appear business-driven, not personal.

While this indicates that there isn’t any link between these layoffs and Durant’s personal off-court issues. Lewis has provided another update regarding the ongoing layoffs in the Boardroom.

“The layoff was unexpected and laid-off staff were unable to export their email contacts,” Lewis wrote on X. Boardroom has been a highly successful business venture for the veteran forward, whose sister company, Boardroom Sports Holdings, also includes investments in emerging professional sports.

Kevin Durant and his longtime agent Rich Kleiman launched Boardroom in 2019. From the start, it carved out a niche as an athlete-led media brand – built on in-depth interviews, business insights, and entertainment content where sports and culture collide.

It earned a reputation for exclusive access and high-profile collaborations, quickly establishing itself as a credible player in the creator economy. But like many digital media outlets, Boardroom hasn’t been immune to industry pressures.

Shifting ad revenue, stiff competition from video platforms, and changing audience habits have all taken their toll. That context matters here. The decision to part ways with a portion of its full-time editorial staff, Boardroom later clarified, was a small number of roles, not a full-team elimination, reflecting a broader strategic pivot toward video content, experiential events, and new formats.

It’s a move many media companies have made, signaling adaptation rather than collapse. That’s what makes the timing feel significant, even if it has nothing to do with Durant’s off-court controversies.

That said, these latest updates leave us back to where we started. Nonetheless, it does seem that these two incidents are not linked with each other and rather just poorly timed more than anything, at least that seems to be the case for now. Meanwhile, Durant has hinted at his retirement plans.

Kevin Durant has “one more” season in him

Amid the ongoing chaos, Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant has dropped a massive update on his future. It’s no secret that the sixteen-time NBA All-Star is in the twilight of his career. In fact, that’s the only reason he moved to Houston: to contest for a championship during his final years in the league.

However, things haven’t gone quite according to plan for KD this season, as the Rockets currently sit fourth, boasting a 34-20 record in a stacked Western Conference. While that by no means indicates that they are having a bad season, it’s just that they aren’t dominating the league as they were speculated.

Imago Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, having said that, recently Kevin Durant was seen outside the court with some fans and media. It was then that he and the others around him started chanting “one more season.” Indicating that he still has time to hunt for his third championship in the NBA.

As of now, he has signed a two-year, $90 million extension that will kick in during the 2026-27 season and includes a player option for the following season. So, it’s safe to say that he’ll at least suit up for one more year in the league, as he continues to focus on leading the charge for the Rockets.