Did Kevin Durant Pay $25K Per Month to Kai Cenat? Fact Checking Viral Claim

Kevin Durant is currently involved in a burner account fiasco. Whether he is guilty or not, it surely takes a toll on his reputation. However, a new viral claim suggests that Durant is paying $25,000 per month to the famous live streamer Kai Cenat. Is this a top-tier membership fee for one of his social media channels? The post also highlights that Cenat blocked him after he missed a payment. That’s because the Houston Rockets veteran apparently only had $15,000 in his bank account.

Ever since the video hit X, it has spread like wildfire, garnering 1.9 million views in 24 hours. But what’s its legitimacy? EssentiallySports’ Fact Check Team vetted the viral post, and here’s what we found.

What is the truth about Kevin Durant paying $25K per month to Kai Cenat? Know the answer

The viral X post about Kevin Durant paying Kai Cenat is completely fake. It was posted by @DomRockets, a fan account. The video featured Durant speaking about another streamer, IShowSpeed. The Rockets veteran appreciated his athletic ability as a social media star.

The confusing part is the post’s caption.

“KD was asked yesterday, saying he was tired of paying Kai Cenat $25,000 dollars per month just for him to cut him off and block him after missing one payment,” the caption read.

“When Kai seen i only had $15k in my bank account, he blocked me on twitter,” Durant said (falsely claimed by the fan account).

Hence, the entire narrative around the Rockets veteran paying Cenat the five-figure amount is pure clickbait.

“Speed is this athlete, man, he can do it all, Durant actually said. “Built a solid relationship with him dating back two years ago. We did a podcast together, did a commercial together, so this is our third time linking up. Streamers and guys creating content every day, that’s a tough job to do. I really got respect for what Speed brings to the culture.”

When asked whether Speed gave Durant a tough time in the three-point competition, the NBA star was quick to deny it. However, he admitted that Speed was “more of a football player than me.”

While viewers immediately understood the Cenat report was a hoax after watching the video, the incident highlights the danger of users posting misinformation on social media to paint a false picture and gain traction on their accounts.

What is the reason behind this viral claim?

Kai Cenat has not live-streamed for four months. However, another viral post by @the_rap_alert claimed that he is still earning $250,000 per month from his paid subscribers. So the X fan account smartly spun the narrative, but used the video footage of Durant speaking about Speed, which gave it all away.

Back in December 2025, Durant reportedly gave some brotherly advice to Cenat, whom he knew personally. While the latter was speaking about never being in another relationship, the 37-year-old had his two cents to add.

“Don’t end up like me, single and lonely, find another girl asap while you’re still young,” Durant allegedly told Cenat.

This appears to be a fake series of posts, too, despite garnering north of 2 million views on social media. Durant never said such a thing, but the false quote stayed in fans’ minds, and @DomRockets rebuilt the narrative around the NBA star and Cenat.