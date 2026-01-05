Did Klay Thompson Get Caught Partying With Ex-GF Imaan Hammam? Fact Checking Viral Photo

In the summer, Klay Thompson dropped a hot bomb when he revealed he was dating Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion. On July 12, they hard-launched their relationship, posting vacation photos with the caption, “Sweet Bells son”. Just days later, the couple made it red carpet official. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal gave them a new power couple of Dallas, just 6 weeks for this relationship to last, but it’s been 6 months, and they are going strong. Yet, there is a rumor that tests the Mavericks star’s loyalty.

The 4x NBA champion has had his fair share of relationships, but now he is linked with model Imaan Hammam. What made this viral photo gain more traction was that the two follow each other on Instagram. But the real truth is far from the claims, where it states that Klay cheated on Megan and met Imaan.

How Did the Klay Thompson–Imaan Hammam Rumor Start?

A post on X stated, “Fans noticed Megan’s boyfriend Klay Thompson at a NYE party with his EX girlfriend😬😬… who he also allegedly just recently started following on Instagram again 👀👀🚨 I guess they can’t help but cheat on Megan? WOW 😩.” But the thing to notice is that the X account is a fan account of Nicki Minaj. And there was once a beef between Minaj and Megan.

On January 26th, Megan Thee Stallion released the single “Hiss”, which allegedly targeted Nicki Minaj’s husband’s legal troubles. Nicki began a campaign of social media posts attacking, and on January 29th, released the diss track “Big Foot”. Apart from the Twitter user’s agenda, the photo of Klay Thompson is also not new.

The tweet suggests that Klay and Imaan Hammam met for a New Year’s party. It also states that the two were dating previously. But there are no links that suggest that Imaan and Thompson actually dated. The blurry picture is from 2024, and even then, there were no reports of them being together. As the Mavericks star is currently dating Megan, similarly, Imaan is in a steady relationship with a soccer star, Achraf Hakimi.

The dating rumours first sparked in July 2025, when they were spotted together in New York. Later, they did a hard launch of their own when the two stars appeared on the cover of Vogue Arabia in February 2025. Imaan is currently supporting her beau, Hakimi, as he is competing for his national team, Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.

What Do We Know About Klay Thompson and Imaan Hammam’s Personal Lives?

Thompson’s first significant romance seemed to kick off in 2014 when he began seeing popular comedian Hannah Stocking. Unfortunately, things took a negative turn in 2015, as Stocking publicly accused him of cheating. Since then, there has been a long list of Mavs stars’ dating past.

Tiffany Suarez (2015), a college basketball player.

Cherise Sandra (2016), a model.

Abigail Ratchford (2017), an Instagram influencer.

Eiza González (2019), a Mexican actress.

Kristen Evangeline (2022), a social media personality.

Some of them remain unconfirmed, but there were no links of him with Imaan Hammam. Born on 5th October 1996 in Amsterdam, she was previously in a relationship with Karl Glusman in 2023. The Dutch model was also linked with Drake back in 2020, but there was no evidence to support this rumor.

Fact-Check Verdict—Is the Dating Rumor True?

For now, the claim of Klay Thompson and Imaan Hammam sounds completely baseless. The Twitter user who sparked the rumours could be because of their affiliation with Nicki Minaj. Yes, Thompson and Hammam do follow each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t imply anything. Especially when both are in a stable relationship with their current partners.