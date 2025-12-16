Did LeBron James Call Dillon Brooks “B**ch”? Leaked Audio Reveals Truth

Yesterday night’s match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a tense back-and-forth, ending with a 116-114 score in the visiting team’s favor. However, the real story was the matchup between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks, one of the more entertaining rivalries in the NBA, and last night, it got heated.

While the game went on, one fan seems to have transcribed the audio, and after James nailed a clutch fourth-quarter three, he seems to yell at Brooks:

“You a b–ch!”

This exchange was the newest chapter in this exchange between perhaps the league’s greatest player and the newest defensive pest who’s trying to get under his skin. Stretching back to Brooks’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies, the rivalry has been steady, with the forward bodying James on drives, playing him hard on defense, and openly challenging him verbally.

Brooks built a reputation for testing stars emotionally as much as physically, but so far, James hasn’t backed down, and their encounters often blur the line between competitive edge and personal animosity.

This game followed the script early. In the opening minutes, Brooks bumped The King, drawing a technical foul, and soon after James returned the contact before being reviewed for a flagrant. No additional penalty was assessed to James, but he made his feelings clear, seemingly calling the review “soft” in frustration to his teammates.

Things got even more intense in the third quarter. Brooks threw the ball off James after drawing a foul, which the Lakers forward thought was intentional. He confronted the Brooks, telling him to “chill the f— out with that b—s—.” He also told officials that Brooks bounced the ball off his head, even grabbing hold of one of them before being assessed a technical foul.

How the Game Unraveled and Why It Felt Familiar Between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks

Things kept going in the fourth quarter. After picking up his fifth foul, Dillon Brooks accused LeBron James of flopping, with the latter staring him down instead of responding. Soon after, James drilled the step-back three and delivered the line that defined the night. James finished the game with 26 points, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, but eight turnovers, a testament to Brooks’ defense.

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) react during an altercation that resulted in a technical for Brooks during the second half of a game at at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Suns briefly swung momentum when Brooks hit a huge three over James on the other end, and despite running over Brooks with a shoulder check, James didn’t draw a foul. The Suns forward was heated at the no-call, immediately going at James again, demanding a whistle. Unfortunately for him, the officials ruled in James’ favor, and Brooks was ejected following this exchange, ending his night.

Brooks scored 18 points on efficient shooting and played excellent defense on James, but the Suns fell just short due to his ejection.

The Lakers managed to close the game out with a two-point difference at the buzzer, but complaints continued about the officiating. However, the lasting image wasn’t the final score, but the heated confrontation between the two forwards, and while James ended up on top this time, only time will tell how their next meeting will end up.