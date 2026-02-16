Did LeBron James Call “F*ck Wemby” During NBA All-Star Game? Fact Checking Viral Video

Every kind of emotion was on display tonight. Still, the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama stood out. He promised to play hard, and he put every bit of his being into trying to get Team World into the finals. That included a gruesome battle against the USA Stripes, a team with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and league veterans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It got tense as Kawhi Leonard and Wemby exchanged make after make. But was there an element of trash-talking in this game? A wild recording of LeBron James suggests he was fully engaged in the battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did LeBron James say “F—k Wemby” during the All-Star Game?

The post was shared by the Twitter account Fullcourtpass. It was after LeBron James subbed off, and he appeared to be enjoying himself on the bench. While laughing, it does appear that the Akron Hammer said something similar to “F—k Wemby”. I’m not a professional lip reader by any means. But it does seem that James said the following words. Judge it yourself, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another thing that is evidently obvious is his playful demeanor. It appears as if the Akron Hammer was hurling at Wemby to unsettle him. They had a nerve-wracking clash, and things did get tense.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Do Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James have a rivalry?

By nature, if you’re not teammates, you are rivals. LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama have never had any confrontations over their playing career. In fact, they shared an embrace when they met at a Summer League game last season. The entire tension developed because of how enticing their matchup was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this particular matchup, Wembanyama posed a major threat to the USA Stripes. The Spurs center scored 19 and had a good look to send it to overtime. However, he couldn’t capitalize. LeBron James committed a strong foul on Wemby to avoid giving an easy dunk in the closing moments. The Spurs star lived up to his word, bringing irresistible energy to the game.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 for the Stripes, leading them to a dramatic win.