Did LeBron James Ever Buy Christmas Gifts for His Teammates? Exploring the Lakers Star’s Holiday Gestures

The festive season has arrived, bringing celebration with it. For most, it means time at home with family. For NBA players, however, the schedule keeps them on the road. In response, teams create their own sense of togetherness, treating the locker room as a second family by exchanging gifts, sharing meals, and finding small ways to celebrate despite being away from home.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving recently gifted his teammates personalized golf carts as Christmas presents to show his love and affection. Another such gesture was made by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic, who gifted his teammates and the Purple & Gold staff electric bikes. This makes you think what LA’s other superstar, LeBron James, has in store for his teammates?

What is LeBron James known for when it comes to gift-giving?

The 40-year-old might not be the first player that comes to anyone’s mind when you hear the word ‘gifting’. However, despite being infamously frugal with his money, LeBron James does know his way around how to buy or ‘arrange’ gifts for his teammates.

“I looked back, and I was wondering, ’cause I honestly didn’t remember, one way or the other could have been. Did LeBron ever buy teammates a gift? And the answer is yes,” radio personality Craig Carton said. “With the catch, though. LeBron only gave out gifts from companies that he was a spokesman or ambassador for. In my language, that means he didn’t buy the gifts.”

“So, for example, he’s a global ambassador for a fine clothing company called Thomas Brown. They do really nice suits and vests and all that stuff, right? So, he got everybody on the team, where I think when he was in Cleveland, he did it. He got them all suits.”

“The second thing he got. He’s a spokesperson for Samsung. It’s a little bit better. Even though he got them for free, everybody got a Samsung phone.”

Talk about being smart and cautious with his money? While there’s nothing wrong with getting your teammates the latest Samsung smartphones and tailored suits, when you’re LeBron James, you can probably afford them without much hassle.

However, that doesn’t bother James, as he reportedly has bought bottles of Hennessy cognac this year for his teammates. It is a liquor brand with which he recently collaborated to launch his own special edition bottles. Still, it’s great to see the Akron Hammer, who is reportedly worth close to a billion dollars, not engage in unnecessary spending.

Having said that, this doesn’t mean the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has never, throughout the 23 years he’s spent in the NBA, not bought gifts for his teammates at all, because he has made some grand gestures in the past.

Did LeBron James ever buy Christmas gifts specifically for his teammates?

Although LeBron James might not prefer to, he does know how to spend some money on his teammates. One such incident occurred back when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. The superstar forward then bought each of his teammates a gleaming new Apple Watch, not during Christmas but prior to the start of the championship round.

Not just that, before handing those out, he even hosted a terrific party featuring food, music, and even a barber for everyone to get a fresh cut. More recently, just last year, the Purple & Gold splashed around $400,000 on fine wines and luxury gifts for his teammates when he returned from the Paris Olympics with a gold medal for Team USA.

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

“This kind of dinner makes a group stronger, makes the team united, and he did a fantastic job organizing,” a player told U.S Sun. “Our team captain, a leader who hosts such a luxurious team and staff dinner, with fantastic food and wines to get us together and unite the group as the season starts.”

In fact, during that dinner, James even promised that he would gift each of the players on the Lakers roster a Rolex watch worth around $30,000 if they won the championship. However, unfortunately, that day never came as Los Angeles crashed out of the first round of the playoffs. Still, it’s a pretty statement that proves that LeBron James has bought gifts specifically for his teammates, just not during Christmas.

Have any holiday-season gestures by LeBron been publicly noted?

Well, as we mentioned, Luka Doncic gifted his teammates and other members of the Los Angeles Lakers staff electric bikes, and Kyrie Irving handed out golf carts to his teammates. All of those gestures were posted on their teams’ official social media accounts. However, the same cannot be said for LeBron James’ gestures, at least for now.

Right now, the Lakers haven’t posted anything about James handing out gifts to his close ones during the festive season. In fact, neither has the Akron native himself. However, there’s still some time left, so we might see a post showcasing James’ hospitality. In the meantime, we can only wait and watch as the season progresses.